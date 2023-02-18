Demi Moore puts on a brave face in celebratory photo after Bruce Willis health update Demi Moore and Bruce's wife Emma Heming Willis shared a health update this week

Following on from the difficult news of Bruce Willis's health, Demi Moore has shared snaps of herself spending time with close pals to celebrate Jamie Lee Curtis's Oscar nomination.

Demi and Jamie Lee also posed alongside Katey Sagal, Jaimie Alexander and Amy Landecker, as the group hilariously showed off their hotdog finger gloves in reference to Jamie's Oscar-nominated role in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Demi partied alongside famous faces to celebrate close friend Jamie Lee Curtis's Oscar nomination

Demi captioned the post: "Celebrating our sweet friend @jamieleecurtis - everyone, everywhere, all at once. The biggest congrats on your Oscar nom for @everythingeverywheremovie! You deserve it all and we love you so much."

RELATED: Demi Moore evokes old Hollywood glamor in a leopard-print dress from throwback shoot

Fans rushed to the comments to share their love for the post. One follower wrote: "Legends, all of you ladies." While another added: "What a squad."

It comes after Demi released a health update on her ex-husband Bruce earlier this week, revealing that the Die Hard actor's aphasia has progressed into frontotemporal dementia.

MORE: Rumer Willis shares heartfelt details of her pregnancy and how it has changed her

The star released the joint statement along with Bruce's wife Emma Heming Willis, and his three grown daughters, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah.

Sharing the statement on Instagram, Demi wrote: "Since we announced Bruce's diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce's condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."

READ: Inside Bruce Willis and wife Emma Heming's loving relationship

Famous faces joined together to share their support for the family. Demi Lovato commented: "Sending so much love." While One Tree Hill star Sophia Bush wrote: "Sending love to all of you." Actress and wife of Tom Hanks Rita Wilson added: "Thank you for sharing this with us, Sending Bruce and all the families love."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.