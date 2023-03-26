Strictly's Janette Manrara cradles growing baby bump in gorgeous new photo The It Takes Two presenter is expecting her first child

Strictly star Janette Manrara looked every inch the doting mother-to-be on Saturday as she cradled her blossoming baby bump in a gorgeous new photo.

In the heartwarming snapshot – which was shared to Janette's Instagram – the Miami-born dancer proudly showed off her bump from the comfort of her new home.

Rocking an all-black yoga set, the TV star could be seen gazing at her bump with a look of wonder etched across her face.

In her caption, she penned: "Just a quick appreciation post. We feel so much love from you all. Thank you for all the kind messages and support."

Janette – who is expecting her first child with husband Aljaz Skorjanec – continued: "We are growing happy and healthy together. I don't take for granted how fortunate I am, and count my blessings everyday for this little miracle."

Fans and friends raced to heap praise on the 39-year-old, with one writing: "From someone who waited and waited for their miracle, this is just gorgeous. It will blow you away just how much you can love the little munchkin," while a second noted: "Just stunning!!! So happy for you both."

A third chimed in: "So excited for all three of you," and a fourth added: "You look so beautiful Janette."

It's been an exciting time for Janette and Aljaz who recently swapped their London flat for a gorgeous new home in Cheshire. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! about their move, Aljaz explained: "It's something both of us have craved for a while.

"The pace of life in London is too fast and we couldn't see us functioning here as a family. It's so green up north, it reminds me of Slovenia."

As well as being the perfect place to raise their future bundle of joy, the couple have famous friends nearby as fellow Strictly star Gorka Marquez and his fiancée Gemma Atkinson also live in Cheshire. "It will be so nice to have Uncle Gorka and Auntie Gemma nearby," Janette admitted.

