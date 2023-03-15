Janette Manrara shares breathtaking video from new home following huge move The pregnant Strictly star and husband Aljaz Skorjanec recently relocated

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Janette Manrara recently moved to the north-west from London with her husband, Aljaz Skorjanec.

The couple's exciting move comes ahead of the arrival of their first child, who is due in just a few months, as they exclusively revealed to HELLO!.

The couple are clearly already feeling at home in their new house, with Janette sharing her love for the new area in a stunning clip showing her gorgeous view, which she shared to her Instagram Stories. See the video below…

WATCH: Strictly's Janette Manrara shares breathtaking video from new home following huge move

Janette and Aljaz announced that they were looking for a new home earlier this year, and then revealed that they were expecting a new arrival and would be relocating north.

They're now much closer to their friends, Strictly dancer Gorka Marquez and his fiancée, Gemma Atkinson, who are expecting their second child later this year.

Captioning her video: "Home on a cold morning," and adding a white heart emoji suggests that mum-to-be Janette is happy in her new abode.

Janette and Aljaz are settling into their new home

Since their big announcement, the couple have been keeping fans updated on their pregnancy journey via social media, with Janette sharing regular updates showcasing her blossoming bump and sharing how she is preparing for the arrival of their baby.

Janette and Aljaz, who met while competing in dance competitions, have been married since 2017 and enjoyed three wedding ceremonies in three countries.

The couple is preparing for the arrival of their first baby

During their time on the show, the couple became firm fan-favourites on Strictly, with Janette going on to present spin-off show It Takes Two.

The star has been open about her excitement for motherhood, previously saying when she was a guest on Loose Women: "I think what Aljaz and I kind of discovered in the first lockdown and being separated is how much we really are a team, and that when we do decide to have children we are more than ready."

