Janette Manrara makes heartfelt confession about new baby in latest glowing update

Janette Manrara has had fans delighted since revealing the news she is expecting her first child with her husband Aljaz Skorjanec and now the star has shared the sweetest insight about her little one.

Chatting with fans on an Instagram Q+A, the brunette beauty, 39, revealed the things she is most excited about learning about her new arrival after a fan asked: "What are you most looking forward to about being a mum?"

WATCH: Janette Manrara breaks down in tears over emotional sweet gesture

To which Janette replied: "All of it really! But cannot wait to get to see what their personality will be like! Do they like sports, art, maths, reading?! Cannot wait to find out!"

During the candid chat, Janette also revealed what her number one pregnancy craving has been - and it's so relatable. When a fan asked, Janette simply replied with a GIF of a Nutella jar.

The stars are so excited

The star answered the interesting questions as she headed into London from her new home in Cheshire where she and Aljaz moved just two weeks ago.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! the couple revealed that the move was always on the cards. Aljaz explained: "It's something both of us have craved for a while. The pace of life in London is too fast and we couldn't see us functioning here as a family. It’s so green up north, it reminds me of Slovenia."

Gemma and Gorka are expecting their second child

Janette also explained it's so they can be closer to fellow professional dancer Gorka Marquez and his fiancée Gemma Atkinson. "It will be so nice to have Uncle Gorka and Auntie Gemma nearby," she added.

Their new Striclty star neighbours will be over the moon, too. Gemma, who is also currently expecting a baby, had the best reaction to Janette's pregnancy shoot reveal, and no doubt their children will be incredibly close as they grow up together.

