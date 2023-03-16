Janette Manrara shares glimpse of loved-up lunch date with husband Aljaz Skorjanec The former Strictly Come Dancing professionals are expecting their first baby…

Pregnant Janette Manrara and her husband Aljaz Skorjanec were beaming on Wednesday as they enjoyed a romantic lunch date together in Cheshire.

Taking to her Instagram account, the It Takes Two host, 39, couldn't be happier as she walked into the living room of the couple's brand new home, to find her beau had prepared them a tasty meal. Check out the video below to see for yourself…

WATCH: Janette Manrara enjoys sweet lunch date with husband Aljaz Skorjanec

The pair couldn't be more loved up in the sweet clip and at the end, Janette can be heard saying: "Well done baby! I'm starving as well! Awwww[...]boo boo!"

The stars revealed their happy news exclusively with HELLO!

The dancing duo have been delighting fans with updates from their new home after they upped sticks from a slick modern flat in the heart of London to move to the peaceful countryside further north.

They're now much closer to their friends, Strictly dancer Gorka Marquez and his fiancée, Gemma Atkinson, who are expecting their second child later this year.

Janette cannot wait to become a mother

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! the couple revealed that the move was always on the cards. Aljaz explained: "It's something both of us have craved for a while. The pace of life in London is too fast and we couldn't see us functioning here as a family. It’s so green up north, it reminds me of Slovenia."

Janette is also pregnant with the couple's first baby and last week, the brunette beauty revealed what she was most looking forward to about becoming a mum after being asked the question by a fan on an Instagram Q+A.

She penned: "All of it really! But cannot wait to get to see what their personality will be like! Do they like sports, art, maths, reading?! Cannot wait to find out!" During the candid chat, Janette also revealed what her number one pregnancy craving has been - and it's so relatable. When a fan asked, Janette simply replied with a GIF of a Nutella jar.

