Strictly's Janette Manrara shows off blossoming baby bump in figure-skimming dress

Janette Manrara looked absolutely beautiful as she showcased her blossoming baby bump on Lorraine this week.

Speaking about her baby joy alongside husband Aljaz Skorjanec, the Strictly Come Dancing star – who is pregnant with her first child – stunned in a black and blush pink ombre dress by Bar III.

The chic ensemble, made from mesh material, boasted a high neckline and a floaty hemline, which showcased her gorgeous physique perfectly.

"He's (Aljaz) actually been sick more than I have, we really are pregnant together," she told chat show host Lorraine Kelly, adding: "I'm feeling good, I’ve been so lucky with this pregnancy that it’s been so good, we’ve just been to the doctor and everything is all good.

"The only people we told at first was our family and that was on Christmas Day, we had to. I did the Strictly Live Tour, that was tough to keep in because obviously we're on stage and we're out all the time, so I wore this big yellow dress to try and keep it in but people were suspicious, they kept asking why I wasn't having a glass of wine."

Aljaz added: "It's been a really interesting process so far, I'm just amazed by it so far and you want to do so much research on everything and am so excited."

During their exclusive interview with HELLO! back in February, the dancers revealed that they discovered the happy news in December just as they were about to begin their IVF journey.

"For the past couple of years we hadn't been using protection but nothing was happening, so we thought IVF was the next best thing for us to do," said Janette, who recently shared her hopes for motherhood in an emotional Instagram post.

"I turn 40 later this year and the NHS offers really good services to women under 40," Janette continued. "The doctor said that as soon as I got my period we would start injections, but my period never came.

"I know that IVF can be really strenuous on a woman’s body and there is no guarantee it will work, so to know that this little miracle just came from a wonderful night we had together is amazing. I think the baby decided to make Mum and Dad panic a bit before saying, 'Ok, fine, I'm coming up now.'"

