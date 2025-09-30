Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meet Nicole Kidman's stunning four children amid her split from husband Keith Urban
Subscribe
Meet Nicole Kidman's stunning four children amid her split from husband Keith Urban

Meet Nicole Kidman's stunning four children amid her split from husband Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman's children are stepping into the spotlight with striking high-fashion campaigns that are cementing their rising star statuses

nicole kidman in white outfit© Mike Marsland/Getty Images for O
Maria Sarabi
Maria SarabiJunior Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

While Nicole Kidman is known worldwide for portraying a wide range of unforgettable characters, to her four children, she’s simply a devoted mother. The actress shares two children, Bella and Connor, with her ex-husband Tom Cruise. She also has two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, with her husband Keith Urban. However, in September, it was revealed that the couple had split after 19 years of marriage. Despite the separation, Nicole and Keith – who tied the knot in June 2006 – are expected to continue co-parenting their children. 

The actress has largely kept details about her children out of the public eye, but they have recently begun to step into the spotlight. Join HELLO! as we explore all there is to know about Nicole's four stunning children.

Nicole and Sunday Rose© Le Fouille/SIPA/Shutterstock

Nicole has previously discussed her fertility struggles

Nicole on motherhood

Following her split from Tom, Nicole told Elle in 2008 that the couple's kids were raised "amidst a lot of love". "They are generous, kind and hardworking," she shared of her two older children. "And these are traits that I love to see in my children."

Nicole has previously opened up about her struggles conceiving as she once said she had a "rollercoaster ride with fertility". "Anyone that's been in the place of wanting another child or wanting a child knows the disappointment, the pain and the loss that you go through trying and struggling with fertility," she said in 2011. "Fertility is such a big thing, and it's not something I've ever run away from talking about."

"I would've loved 10 kids," she told Marie Claire Australia in 2021. "I love mothering, I love kids: They're quirky, funny and unfiltered. And then you get to see them grow and send them on their way."

Bella Kidman Cruise smiling for a photo at a press event© Getty Images

Bella is the adoptive daughter of Nicole and Tom

Bella Kidman Cruise

Nicole became a mom in 1992 when she and her then-husband, Tom, adopted the first of their two children together, Bella. Like her father, Bella is a Scientologist 

Bella shies away from public life, living in Croydon with her husband, Max Parker. The couple got married in 2015, although her mother and father were unable to make the wedding due to work commitments. She lives a relatively normal life as an artist and graphic designer, sharing her work onInstagram to her 55,000 followers.

"You know, she really feels more English," Nicole told Vanity Fair of Bella. "We lived there for Eyes Wide Shut, Mission Impossible, and The Portrait of a Lady. They both had English accents when they were little."

Connor Cruise at the Emporio Armani show, Front Row, Autumn Winter 2023, Milan Fashion Week, Italy - 23 Feb 2023© Johnny Dalla Libera/Shutterstock

Connor is an avid deep sea fisher

Connor Cruise

As well as Bella, Nicole adopted son Connor with Tom - who is also a Scientologist. He lives in Florida, owning the barbecuing business Connor's Meat Shack. He is also an avid deep sea fisher, sharing his impressive finds on Instagram.

Nicole has dismissed rumors that her children were estranged from her, explaining: "Motherhood is about the journey. There are going to be incredible peaks and valleys, whether you are an adopting mother or a birth mother. What a child needs is love."

She added: "They have made choices to be Scientologists. It’s our job as a parent to always offer unconditional love."

sunday rose kidman urban miu miu nyfw© Getty Images for Miu Miu Beauty

Sunday is a rising model

Sunday Rose Kidman Urban

Nicole gave birth to Sunday in July 2008. The couple reportedly named their daughter after Aussie patron of the arts, Sunday Reed, but also claim that Sunday is their "favorite day". Not long after Sunday was born, the former couple moved to Nashville, and they split their time between Australia and Tennessee.

Sunday Rose has become quite the style aficionado as she continues to make waves in the modeling industry. She made her runway debut during Paris Fashion Week in October 2024 when she walked in Miu Miu's Spring/Summer 2025 show. "I just wanted to do it again when I got off the runway!" she said. "The best part about Miu Miu is Mrs. Prada. She’s been so supportive of me from the very beginning, and I couldn’t be more grateful to her for giving me my first opportunity to experience modeling," added Sunday.

The teenager told Nylon Magazine that her mother, Nicole, only permitted her to begin modeling once she turned 16. "There are two big rules. The first was that I couldn’t explore any kind of fashion work until I was 16, and the second is that school always has to come first, which at first I hated, but I am actually really glad that I have these rules in place because it keeps me in a good mindset," she explained.

Nicole Kidman with her daughter Faith © The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Faith recently stepped into the spotlight

Faith Margaret Kidman Urban

Keith and Nicole then had daughter Faith via surrogate in 2010. However, the couple didn't announce news of Faith's birth nor the fact that they had even been expecting a second child until 2011.

Following their announcement, Nicole explained that they had chosen to keep the news a secret in order to protect everyone involved in the process. "I wanted to be able to tell everybody because I was so excited about her," she told an E! News reporter at the SAG Awards in 2011. "[But] we just decided this was our thing together. It kind of just perpetuated itself… it protects [Faith] and it protects everyone in the situation."

Both of Nicole and Keith's daughters have landed a number of roles as extras over the years, while hanging out on set with their mom. These have included Big Little Lies and The Undoing. Talking to News AU in October 2020, a proud Nicole opened up about her children having roles on the latter project.

"They're used to being extras, but they did five days in the freezing New York cold, never complained, and didn't get any special treatment," she said. "And then one day they came home and said, 'We got a line!'"

In July, Faith stepped into the spotlight as she starred alongside her mom in a campaign for Clé de Peau Beauté'. Nicole explained how working with her youngest was a "dreamlike experience".

"My other daughter (Sunday Rose) is modelling now, and so when they said, 'Would Faith be in this with you?' I was like, 'Faithy, do you want to be in this?' And she was like, 'Yes.' So we flew out together, and we were able to just have fun on the set," she told People.

She added: "It was just sort of a magical, dreamlike experience, which I hope when people see the campaign, they get. She's my baby, and it was a sweet little way to capture her at 14. It was one of those things where you say, 'This isn't a job. This is actually a gift.'"

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Celebrity News
See more
Read More