Meet Nicole Kidman's stunning four children amid her split from husband Keith Urban

Faith recently stepped into the spotlight

Keith and Nicole then had daughter Faith via surrogate in 2010. However, the couple didn't announce news of Faith's birth nor the fact that they had even been expecting a second child until 2011.

Following their announcement, Nicole explained that they had chosen to keep the news a secret in order to protect everyone involved in the process. "I wanted to be able to tell everybody because I was so excited about her," she told an E! News reporter at the SAG Awards in 2011. "[But] we just decided this was our thing together. It kind of just perpetuated itself… it protects [Faith] and it protects everyone in the situation."

Both of Nicole and Keith's daughters have landed a number of roles as extras over the years, while hanging out on set with their mom. These have included Big Little Lies and The Undoing. Talking to News AU in October 2020, a proud Nicole opened up about her children having roles on the latter project.

"They're used to being extras, but they did five days in the freezing New York cold, never complained, and didn't get any special treatment," she said. "And then one day they came home and said, 'We got a line!'"

In July, Faith stepped into the spotlight as she starred alongside her mom in a campaign for Clé de Peau Beauté'. Nicole explained how working with her youngest was a "dreamlike experience".

"My other daughter (Sunday Rose) is modelling now, and so when they said, 'Would Faith be in this with you?' I was like, 'Faithy, do you want to be in this?' And she was like, 'Yes.' So we flew out together, and we were able to just have fun on the set," she told People.

She added: "It was just sort of a magical, dreamlike experience, which I hope when people see the campaign, they get. She's my baby, and it was a sweet little way to capture her at 14. It was one of those things where you say, 'This isn't a job. This is actually a gift.'"