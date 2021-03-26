Nicole Kidman's son Connor Cruise welcomes new 'family member' - but it's not what you think Nicole shares her son with ex-husband Tom Cruise

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's son, Connor Cruise, teased fans by introducing his new "family member" on Instagram Stories and even shared a photo.

Connor - who was adopted by the former Hollywood couple - welcomed an addition to his home, only it was neither a baby nor a puppy… it was a barbeque!

"Newest member of the backyard family," he captioned the snapshot of the pristine piece of outdoor cooking equipment.

The 26-year-old occasionally shares his passion for grilling meats with clips from inside his modest backyard in Florida, and now it looks like he's taking his hobby up a notch.

He loves it so much, he's going into the barbeque business and recently shared the news on social media.

Connor joked that his barbeque was his family!

The celebrity offspring posted a photo of a selection of barbeques under a wooden porch and wrote: "After many friends telling me I have finally decided to start a food IG @connorsmeatshack with my bestie @kimj526. Give it a follow if you like backyard steaks, bourbon, chicken, or really whatever we are feeling like that day."

Connor is now going into the barbeque business!

Unsurprisingly, Connor's followers were delighted by the news and immediately began inquiring about his new career in catering. "Wow. Need a lesson. Or just an invite!" one joked. A second wrote: "It's about time! Your posts are awesome!!"

In addition to his love of cooking, Connor is also a keen fisherman, however, some of his proud catch photos, have divided his followers who see it as hunting.

Connor is also a keen fisherman

Connor briefly followed in his parents’ footsteps and starred in two films, 2008's Seven Pounds and 2012's Red Dawn remake — before going on to pursue his passion for deep-sea fishing.

His sister, Bella Cruise, resides in London with her husband, Max Parker, and is a keen artist.

