Nicole Kidman's daughter Bella publicly shows her support for dad Tom Cruise The former couple split in 2001

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise might have ended their marriage more than 20 years ago, but they remain bonded through their two children together, Bella and Connor.

Both Tom and Nicole have respected Bella and Connor's decision to stay out of the spotlight and rarely discuss them in public. However, on Monday eagle-eyed fans noticed a show of support from Bella to her father.

WATCH: Inside Nicole Kidman's relationship with her adopted children

Tom made a surprise appearance on Lady Gaga's Instagram feed, appearing in two photos with the pop icon. "Thank you for coming to the show last night. I love you my friend @tomcruise," wrote Lady Gaga, who can be seen kissing the star on the cheek in the first image.

And among the hundreds of thousands of people to 'like' the post was none other than 29-year-old Bella.

Tom appeared in a new post shared by Lady Gaga

It comes after both Bella and her younger brother took to social media to share a new trailer for Tom's highly-anticipated new movie, Top Gun: Maverick.

Taking to their Stories, the pair teased the action-packed third installment of the movie franchise with the clip featuring their dad.

Bella and Connor prefer to keep a low profile

The move was significant, as both Connor and Bella normally reserve their social media posts for work-related snapshots rather than family insight. Bella is an artist who lives in London with her husband, Max Parker, while 27-year-old Connor is a keen deep-sea fisherman who resides in Florida where he also runs his own BBQ meat business.

Tom and Nicole adopted their two children during their marriage

While their relationship with Tom is kept under wraps, they are reported to have a close bond with their father. Both children follow in his Scientology footsteps and are passionate about the religion.

Asked about her children's decision to follow the church, Nicole told the Sun in 2019: "Motherhood is about the journey. There are going to be incredible peaks and valleys, whether you are an adopting mother or a birth mother. What a child needs is love.

Nicole rarely speaks about her eldest children

"They have made choices to be Scientologists. It’s our job as a parent to always offer unconditional love."

Tom and Nicole adopted Bella and younger brother Connor during their 11-year marriage, which lasted from 1990 until 2001.

