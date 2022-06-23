Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's son Connor stuns fans with new fishing photo The former couple adopted Connor as a child

Connor Cruise's passion for deep sea fishing is no secret and his latest catch has certainly caught the eye of his social media followers.

The son of Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise took to Instagram with a photo at sea with his crew and they displayed what they had reeled in.

Connor, 27, and his fishing friends proudly stood in a line with the enormous fish laid neatly out in front of them.

He captioned the photo: "Epic day with the boys @fsh.narcossis @thereelborn2catch @cody_nichols2 @leo_gaspari @nickssaltyadventures @caladesifishingcharters."

Fans immediately began commenting with some saying that they were glad he was doing what he loved and others remarked on their "epic" catches.

However, there were many who were either lost for words or posted shocked face emojis. Some also suggested the sport was cruel.

Connor and his friends had a huge day of fishing

Connor has been deep sea fishing as far back as 2014 and much of his social media revolves around showing off his large catches, only it's normally one or two fish... not 13!

Connor and his older sister Bella were adopted by Nicole and Tom during their 11-year marriage. He briefly followed in his parents’ footsteps, starring in two films, 2008's Seven Pounds and 2012's Red Dawn remake - before going on to pursue his passion for deep-sea fishing and setting up a BBQ meat business.

His sister, Bella, meanwhile, lives in Croydon, south east London, with husband Max Parker, and is a talented artist.

Nicole and Tom adopted both Connor and his sister Bella

Following the end of her marriage to Tom in 2001, Nicole went on to find love with her husband Keith Urban, and together they share two daughters.

Tom, meanwhile, welcomed daughter Suri, 16, with his third wife, Katie Holmes. The couple were married from 2006 until 2012.

