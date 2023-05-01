Michael Strahan reveals 'scary' time in Vegas away from GMA

The Good Morning America host took a trip away from the studio this weekend

Good Morning America's Michael Strahan has taken to his Instagram to share a snapshot of his "scary" time away from the studio this weekend.

The popular news anchor and former NFL star was on vacation in Vegas along with his NFL on Fox crew this Sunday, during which he was lucky enough to attend David Blaine's Las Vegas residency. However, Michael's stardom led to the 51-year-old being invited up onto the stage from his safe spot in the audience to join the daredevil magician for part of the show.

© Michael Strahan on Twitter Michael and Jay were worried about the illusion

Writing on his Instagram story following the event, Michael admitted he'd been scared by what the illusionist would be asking him and his fellow NFL sports reporter Jay Glazer to do. "A great time with my @nflonfox crew in Vegas this weekend," the GMA host's caption began.

"@jayglazer and I got called on stage to help @davidblaine," he continued. "I'm not going to lie I was scared but thank goodness David Blaine is insanely talented and we didn't screw it up." The TV star finished his post with some laughing emojis.

© Michael Strahan on Twitter The GMA host caught the moment the illusion occurred

David Blaine later responded to Michael's post on Sunday night, adding a comment of his own: "Thank you for saving my hand so I could finish the show!" he joked in relation to the illusion he had got Michael and Jay to join in with.

While this weekend the former New York Giants star's trip was a work-related vacation, Michael did recently enjoy two weeks' spring break away from all his TV responsibilities.

WATCH: Michael enjoying his vacation with his pet pooch Enzo

While Michael was resting, various other hosts stepped in to cover for him on GMA, including ABC News' Senior National Affairs Correspondent, Deborah Roberts. The seasoned journalist and wife of Al Roker wasn't the only fill-in in for Michael though, as Rebecca Jarvis, who is ABC News' chief business, economics and technology correspondent, and Lara Spencer also took over co-anchoring duties.

DISCOVER: Michael Strahan's replacement on GMA is incredibly well-known

Returning to the morning show in mid-April, Michael was welcomed back by his co-hosts Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos. After opening the show, Robin said: "It's good to have you back," to which he responded: "It's great to be back. I missed you two."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.