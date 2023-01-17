Michael Strahan shares thoughts on GMA on Tom Brady's rumored NFL uncertainty The ABC News anchor rooted for his fellow NFL player

Michael Strahan may be one of the busiest men in media right now, but he has just as much passion for football and the NFL as ever before, as a former player for the New York Giants.

He had his own take on the news of the day with the football league, regarding Tom Brady's uncertain future in the game.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback seemed resigned after his loss in the playoffs game to the Dallas Cowboys, igniting rumors of a departure from the sport after leaving the field post-loss and tipping his hat to the crowd.

The news was one of the major stories covered on the latest Good Morning America installment, which Robin Roberts joked about on the air.

While introducing the story, she said: "I'm sorry, Michael, how 'bout dem Cowboys!" and Michael simply responded that it was a "great game."

George Stephanopoulos brought it up again, referencing his co-host's friendship with Tom, saying to Robin: "That was quite something in the opening."

Michael reported on his fellow player's loss during the playoffs

As the trio started to laugh, Michael even quipped: "Yeah, [saying] 'I'm sorry, Michael' while they're playing Sorry Not Sorry."

Michael even looked resigned when he had to introduce the full story later on in the show while Robin cheekily grinned as he said: "It's my job, I have to do it."

When talking later on about the Cowboys' uphill climb, he did express hope for their chances, saying that others like the Giants in their division were repping quite well.

The GMA host even has his own history with the Dallas Cowboys, having almost been recruited by the team in the NFL draft before ending up with the Giants.

Tom's loss to the Cowboys had fans feeling uncertain about his future in the game

Dad-of-three Tom ignited much debate about his future in the game after he seemed quite muted regarding the end of the season for him following his playoff defeat.

