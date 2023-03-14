GMA's Michael Strahan shares shirtless photo - and he looks just like the Incredible Hulk The former NFL athlete posted an image to Instagram which was sure to turn heads

Michael Strahan was in a celebratory mood on Tuesday when he took to social media to wish his friend a happy birthday - but his appearance nearly eclipsed the milestone.

The Good Morning America host delighted in posting a series of photos to celebrate his pal, Constance Schwartz.

Alongside several images with her, he wrote: "Happy Birthday to the best friend, sister, and business partner you could ever ask for. Another year and you’re only getting better. Love you Boss! @conschwartz @smacentertainment."

And a scroll through the photos stopped some fans in their tracks, because Michael shared a shirtless snapshot which they weren't expecting.

In the picture, the former sportstar had been slimed and was standing in just his jeans and carrying his soaking wet t-shirt. His skin was tinged green from the goo making him look like the Incredible Hulk.

Fans commented on his appearance, with some reveling in his ripped physique while many more wished Constance a happy birthday.

Michael got slimed!

The photo was from the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Sports awards in 2019 when Michael was slimed.

Constance is just one of many special women in Michael's life and he embraced the opportunity to pay tribute to some of them on International Women's Day.

"Every day is #InternationalWomensDay in this house!!" the 51-year-old - who recently received a star on the Walk of Fame - captioned an Instagram post which featured two pictures, one of him with his 19-year-old twin girls, Isabella and Sofia, and eldest daughter Tanita, and one with his beloved mom.

Michael recently celebrated the women in his life, including his daughters and his mom

The former NFL star is a doting father to four children; his twins, whom he shares with ex-wife Jean Muggli, and daughter Tanita, 31, and son Michael Jr, 37, who he welcomed with first wife, Wanda Hutchins.

He is also in a longtime relationship with his model girlfriend, Kayla Quick, but they keep their romance out of the spotlight.

