Michael Strahan details his nerves ahead of receiving history-making Hollywood Star His marks the first dedicated to the Sports Entertainment category

After a decades-long career spanning from football to television, Michael Strahan has reached a milestone unlike any other.

On 23 January, the star celebrated having his very own Hollywood Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and while it may be the 2,744th star on the iconic walk, his marks the very first star dedicated to the Sports Entertainment category.

The former football player has shown a lot of bravery in his career – from having millions of eyes on him while playing in the Super Bowl to going into space – and for his latest accomplishment, he isn't afraid to admit that he is actually rather nervous.

WATCH: Michael Strahan get playfully called out by his GMA co-stars

Loading the player...

MORE: Shania Twain almost bares all in revealing leather outfit

Speaking with Variety ahead of the momentous ceremony, Michael confessed: "I'm so nervous about this – of all the things in the world."

The Good Morning America host added: "It's beyond even my comprehension, knowing where I started and what this all signifies for me, it's overwhelming."

MORE: Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie unite with Today crew to bid bittersweet NBC farewell

Michael again expressed his nerves ahead of the ceremony on Monday in a video on Instagram, confessing that while he didn't know if he had been more nervous for this or to go to space, he said that his family and friends were there to support him, and that the afternoon would be filled with "nothing but love."

The star went from the football field to morning news

The former football player started his career in the sport his senior year of highschool, which quickly earned him a scholarship to Texas Southern University, from where he graduated in 1993. Upon his graduation, he signed with the New York Giants, the only team he ever played with during his fifteen years on the field.

MORE: Salma Hayek's sultry bathtub photo might be her most stunning yet

MORE: Gwen Stefani shares happy news she had to ‘hold in for so long’ amid pregnancy rumors

His last ever game was none other than the Super Bowl in 2008, when the Giants beat the previously undefeated New England Patriots, at the time helmed by Tom Brady, by three points.

Michael's last game was certainly the most memorable

From football he moved to television, first hosting Fox NFL Sunday, before he replaced Regis Philbin on Live! With Regis and Kelly in 2012 alongside Kelly Ripa. After four years, he left the show for Good Morning America, hosting alongside Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos, where he remains today.

Through the course of his career, Michael has become a two-time Emmy winner, a Super Bowl winner, an NFL Hall of Famer, a Peabody award winner, a space-goer, and now, a Hollywood Star recipient.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.