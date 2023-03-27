Priyanka Chopra shares new photo of daughter Malti Marie – and she's grown so tall The Citadel star is loving being a mom to her one-year-old

Priyanka Chopra prefers keeping her one-year-old daughter Malti Marie Jonas out of the spotlight, but doesn't shy away from sharing the occasional glimpse at her daughter.

The actress took to her Instagram Stories with an absolutely adorable glimpse of her pride and joy fast asleep in a cubicle bed, dressed in a set of patterned pajamas and covered up with a blanket.

Priyanka shared a sweet look into life with Malti Marie

It was easy to make out her shape from underneath, and it was quite telling of the fact that Malti had grown quite tall for her age and even since she last appeared on social media.

The 40-year-old captioned the heartfelt update with: "Bedtime stories" and a heart emoji, and it's clear the Bollywood star isn't done gushing over her daughter.

While Malti may have grown considerably in her mom's eyes, for father Nick Jonas, she's still daddy's little girl based on his own Instagram upload.

The singer posted a photograph of an identical twin set of white Nike sneakers, one for himself and one for his daughter, and the size difference between the two was quite the sight, which Nick branded: "Daddy x Daughter."

Nick highlighted how much he and his daughter were alike

The 30-year-old and his UNICEF ambassador wife are private about Malti and her exposure to the media and their followers, even keeping her first birthday celebrations back in December quiet.

However, the toddler was definitely the center of attention back in January when her dad received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame alongside fellow Jonas brothers Kevin and Joe.

It was definitely a moment of triumph for the family-of-three, who'd dealt with their own share of heartache when Malti was born and was forced to spend her first 100 days in the NICU, but grew healthy and ready to support her dad.

Dressed in an off-white plaid jacket and shorts with a white shirt and headband to top it off, she looked as cute as could be while sitting with her mom. Check out a sweet peek into the moment in the video below!

Joe Jonas' wife Sophie Turner and Kevin's wife Danielle were also in attendance, alongside the latter's daughters, Alena, eight, and Valentina, six.

