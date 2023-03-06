Priyanka Chopra turns heads in plunging kaftan with a twist in loved up photos with Nick Jonas from Paris The Citadel actress and Jonas Brothers band member are in Paris for fashion week

Priyanka Chopra is one of many celebrities, influencers, and creatives who are spending time in Paris for Paris Fashion Week, and she is winning in the best dressed category.

The star is in the City of Light alongside her husband, Nick Jonas, and the two had matching looks to attend the most recent Valentino fashion show.

The latest collection from the fashion house's lead designer, Pierpaolo Piccioli, was previewed on Sunday, March 5th, and saw stars such as Law Roach – Zendaya's stylist – Anwar Hadid, Florence Pugh, Anna Wintour, and more also attend.

WATCH: Priyanka Chopra flashes toned abs in dazzling crop

Loading the player...

MORE: Priyanka Chopra looks dressed to kill in first snippets from Citadel

For the event, Priyanka and Nick of course wore matching Valentino ensembles, with the singer donning a silk dress in the brand's signature bright fuchsia hue.

The dress, featuring the classic pink as well as Valentino's signature monogram, had a drapey, bathrobe-like cut, featuring a plunging neckline, wide sleeves, and a pussy bow which she left untied.

MORE: Priyanka Chopra melts hearts with new photo of baby daughter Malti

Going for a full, monochrome Barbie look, she paired the dress with opaque tights with the same pink monogram, which had a trompe l'oeil effect as the matching, pointy-toed high heels made it seem to be all one piece. She also accessorized with a matching pink bag, naturally.

The couple looked chic as ever

Meanwhile, her singer husband opted for the same monogram print, but donning a full black look as opposed to hot pink.

DISCOVER: Gwen Stefani shares 'incredible' news as fans rush to congratulate her

DISCOVER: Miranda Lambert displays huge body tattoo inside stunning $3.4m home

He wore a matching jacket and pants in a faded black color, layered over a black button down, also featuring an untied pussy bow.

Priyanka and Nick seemed to be in a lovey-dovey mood

"Thank you for having us @maisonvalentino. Congratulations @pppiccioli… the new collection is so special!" the actress wrote in her caption when posting the photos on Instagram, also sharing loved up photos of her and Nick ahead of the event.

Fans flooded the comments section with compliments galore in return, writing: "What a stunning woman," and: "You look stunning!!!!!" as well as: "You guys slayed it."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.