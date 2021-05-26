Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas' romantic gesture caught on camera The couple attended the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday

Priyanka Chopra looked like a million dollars at Sunday's Billboard Music Awards – and her husband, Nick Jonas, was on hand to make sure she stayed that way.

The Jonas Brothers singer was caught on camera going above and beyond his husband duties after he accidentally stood on his wife's sheer gold custom Dolce & Gabbana gown.

Priyanka was backstage being photographed when she was joined by Nick who sweetly greeted his spouse with a kiss.

But as he did so, he appeared to slightly stand on her perfectly placed frock, and without hesitation, he immediately bent down to fix the dress back into place.

His romantic gesture quickly made the rounds on social media, with fans branding him a "gentleman" for making sure his lady looked camera-ready.

"I love this couple," gushed one after a clip was shared on fan account, nickyankafanpage. A second said: "Such a gentleman."

A third added: "God bless you! Best couple," and a fourth said: "They're so hot! #couplegoals."

Nick's sweet gesture was loved by fans of the couple

Priyanka's stunning shimmery number came complete with a plunging bejewelled neckline and was topped with a metallic gold waist belt that flattered her figure.

A very high slit also added to the head-turning effect of the dress, considering it went all the way up past her thigh. Priyanka’s stylist, Law Roach, completed the look with metallic gold heels and 40 carats of Bulgari diamonds.

The actress paid her own sweet tribute to her husband – whom she married in December 2018 – on the night, sharing a loved-up photo of the couple with the caption: "Husband appreciation post. Not even a cracked rib can stop this force of nature.

Priyanka shared her own appreciation for her husband on Sunday

"So proud of you baby. With everything you do! Your work ethic, your pursuit of excellence! You inspire me every day! Crushed it today! I love you so much!"

Priyanka recently opened up about the "secret" to her happy marriage, telling Vogue Australia: "According to me, the secret is conversation. And actually sitting down, being able to talk to each other, spend time with each other and actually enjoy it. I think it is an amazing secret."

