Savannah Guthrie to spend time apart from beloved children and husband

Savannah Guthrie is a doting mom to two young children, Vale, eight, and Charles, six, and loves nothing more than spending time with them.

However, at the end of the week, the Today star will be spending time apart from her beloved family - for a very special reason!

Savannah is going to be flying to the UK to be part of King Charles' Coronation celebrations in London, reporting for Today.

Savannah will be broadcasting live from the UK's capital on Friday to cover the first day of the four-day royal event.

Savannah's co-star Hoda Kotb revealed all on Tuesday's show as she introduced a report from foreign correspondent Molly Hunter, who is currently on the ground in London to cover the coronation.

"Just days away from the long-awaited coronation of King Charles and I know someone who's heading to London. Savannah Guthrie are you packing your bags?" said Hoda, turning to her co-host.

"I'm packing my bags, do you want to come with me?" Savannah asked Hoda and fellow Today star Craig Melvin.

"It's going to be fun," she said. Following Molly's report, Savannah added: "We are taking this show on the road. We will be in London starting on Friday. You can watch the entire coronation live. Get up early with us, Saturday morning right here on NBC."

Quizzed by Craig on what she's most excited to do while in London, Savannah said: "I like to go to a pub when I'm there. You put me on the spot and that's the truth," prompting laughter from her co-hosts.

"I like to have a burger and a pint. That's the truth." While Savannah is looking forward to her trip to London, she will no doubt miss her children too. The star has been incredibly open about her parenting journey in the past, and revealed that her youngest child was their "medical miracle" after she went through several rounds of IVF to welcome him.

"Because we are older," she explained to Health magazine. "It was important to me for her [Vale] to have a sibling, somebody to do life with.

"My husband and I, we decided, 'OK, let’s give it a shot,' you know? But it ended up taking more than one attempt. It took a few," she said.

"But we were lucky. I always say, Charley was, like, the last egg out. He really was. And we’re so blessed."

