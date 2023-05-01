Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb replaced on Today – everything we know

Today Show hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb were both missing from their usual places on Monday morning – much to the surprise of the show's fans.

In their places, fellow Today regulars Sheinelle Jones and Craig Melvin began the show instead, introducing stories on Sunday's shooting in Texas, the severe storms which have been sweeping across the US, and the sale of First Republic Bank to J.P. Morgan.

© Getty Images Craig and Sheinelle stepped in to host Today on Monday

But while the duo's focus was naturally on reporting the news to the nation's viewers, Craig was also quick to explain where the usual first-hour hosts were. The 43-year-old introduced the show by saying: "Savannah is off," suggesting his usual second-hour co-host is taking some time off again this week.

Then, on the subject of their other friend's absence, Craig added: "Hoda is on assignment in New Orleans, in fact, we're going to check in with her and Jenna a little bit later."

Hoda and Jenna Bush Hager's visit to New Orleans appears to mark the creation of a new Today Show tradition, as the pair have returned to host part of the show from the city's Jazz Fest, live in Jackson Square. This will be the second time the duo have hosted their show from this location, as they did the same last year for Tulane Book Festival.

© Hoda Kotb on Instagram Hoda and Jenna are really enjoying spending time in New Orleans

Fans in New Orleans have been invited to come along and join the duo again this year for their broadcast on Monday, and also on Tuesday, as the duo are due to be hosting live from Louisiana both on May 1 and May 2.

The hosting couple have been enjoying their weekend away in New Orleans at the festival, as has become obvious through their social posts over the weekend.

The pair's fashion got fans talking on Saturday as they enjoyed their weekend trip together with NBC photojournalist Nate Congleton, who snapped a pic of the two outside the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. Hoda and Jenna then went on to share many more photos of the event to Instagram, showing just how much fun they were having at the festival ahead of their live broadcast on Monday.

Fans of both Savannah and Hoda on Today need not worry about their absence on Monday, as it is expected that both of the Today Show regulars will be returning to their usual hosting places later this week, after they've enjoyed their personal and work-related time away from the studio.

