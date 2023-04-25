Hoda Kotb reveals daughter’s condition after major health scare and hospitalisation

Hoda Kotb shared her family's recent struggles in an April 25 episode of Southern Living's “Biscuits & Jam” podcast, highlighting the incredible strength and resilience her daughters possess.

The 58-year-old proudly stated: “My daughters are strong women already,” as she recounted her youngest daughter Hope's courageous battle with an undisclosed illness.

Hoda, the mother to Haley, 6, and Hope, 3, who she shares with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman, witnessed her youngest daughter's incredible strength when Hope was hospitalized in February.

The little fighter was discharged from the ICU in March after an undisclosed illness. “She’s getting better,” the TV host said, admitting that seeing her daughter endure a “difficult time” at such a young age was challenging, as she felt “helpless.”

The proud mom realized her daughter's remarkable resilience and strength, explaining that life lessons can come from the most unexpected places. Kotb shared a touching moment from Hope's hospital stay, where her daughter confidently stated: “I think God put me here to teach people things.”

The I Really Needed This Today author responded, “Sweetie, you are gonna teach people things.”

Hoda reflected on the powerful moment, which happened after midnight in the hospital. She emphasized the importance of learning from our children, saying: “Just be you. Be you or be a better version of you. And then learn from them.”

The Oklahoma native's absence from several NBC broadcasts in February raised concerns, but her coworker Craig Melvin reassured viewers on the March 1 episode of Today that “Hoda’s OK. She’s got a family health matter that she’s been dealing with.”

Hoda returned to the show on March 6, sharing details of Hope's hospital visit, which included “a few days” in the ICU and a week-long stay. “I’m so grateful she’s home … I’m just so happy,” she expressed.

Throughout the difficult period, both Hoda and her fiance, 65, remained steadfastly by Hope's side as she fought through her symptoms.

The former couple, who separated in January 2022 after eight years together, prioritized their daughter's well-being.

According to Us Weekly: “Hoda has dropped everything and focused on being there for her youngest — by her hospital bed — and taking care of anything she could need.” The outlet added, “Hope is better now and recovering at home.”

