Shaquil Barrett’s wife Jordanna shares heartbreaking message after daughter’s tragic drowning accident

Jordanna Barrett, wife of Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett, recently broke her silence on the tragic drowning accident that claimed the life of their youngest child, 2-year-old Arrayah.

In an emotional Instagram post on Wednesday, May 3, Jordanna shared her heartbreak and grief, writing: "Our world will never be the same. Arrayah was the apple of my eye, and my heart will forever be with hers."

The Tampa Bay Times reported that Arrayah was rushed to the hospital on Sunday, April 30, after falling into the family's pool.

Despite the medical team's best efforts, they were unable to revive the toddler. In her social media post, Jordanna, who also shares sons Shaquil Jr., 11, and Braylon, 9, and daughter Aaliyah, 8, with the football star, expressed her love and apologies to Arrayah, saying: "I love you so much my baby. I am so so sorry.

"Until we see each other again, please watch over your siblings and momma and dada. We love you forever and ever and always," Jordanna wrote.

In her Instagram post, she also thanked everyone who had reached out to her and Shaquil during this difficult time, saying: "Thank you to all of our family, friends, and fans who have sent us messages, flowers, thoughts, and prayers."

In response to Arrayah's passing, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers organization released a statement on Sunday expressing their condolences and support for Shaquil and his family.

The statement read: "Today's tragic news is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family. Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time."

"While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah," the statement from the Florida team continued.

According to a police report obtained by The Associated Press, Arrayah's death is not believed to be suspicious and is currently being treated as a purely accidental and tragic incident. However, an investigation into her passing is ongoing.

Jordanna also shared a link to Arrayah's obituary on Wednesday, confirming that she and Shaquil will be holding a private funeral service on Friday, May 5. In lieu of donations, the couple has requested that attendees honor Arrayah's memory by wearing bright colors to the service.

In her heartfelt Instagram post, Jordanna mourned the loss of her daughter and the impact it has had on their family. "There is no Barrett 6 without you, and we will forever hold your place down here, until we all meet again in heaven. I love you forever and always," she concluded.

She also expressed her longing to be reunited with her late daughter, writing: "I can't wait to see that precious smile again, and just hug you so close. I would do absolutely anything."

