US Olympic Gold Medalist Tori Bowie dies aged 32 – details

The sports world is mourning the loss of Tori Bowie, a US Olympic Gold Medalist, and track and field athlete.

The Olympian, who primarily competed in the long jump, was 32 when she passed away on Wednesday, May 3.

Though her cause of death has yet to be revealed, her passing was confirmed with a statement via Twitter from her management company, Icon Management.

"We're [devastated] to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away," they wrote, adding: "We've lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister. Tori was a champion… a beacon of light that shined so bright! We're truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends."

They shared the statement along with a photo of Tori smiling and making a heart with her hands, and condolences from fans quickly poured in. "My heart breaks for the family of Tori Bowie. A great competitor and source of light," one Twitter user wrote, as another added: "My condolences to the family of this talented athlete. Gone way too soon."

USA Track & Field, the national governing body for the sport, shared their own tribute on Twitter, which read: "USATF is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Tori Bowie, a three-time Olympic medalist and two-time world champion. Her impact on the sport is immeasurable, and she will be greatly missed."

Frentorish "Tori" Bowie was born on August 27, 1990 in Rankin County, Mississippi, and began competing for track while in high school. According to The Associated Press, she was raised by her grandmother in the small town of Sandhill after she was left at a foster home.

Tori later attended college at the University of Southern Mississippi, where she "swept the long jump NCAA championships at the indoor and outdoor events in 2011," per AP.

© Getty The late athlete competing at the 2019 IAAF Athletics World Championships in Doha in 2019

Her first major international medal was a 100-meter bronze in 2015, and after her victory she said: "My entire life my grandmother told me I could do whatever I set my mind to."

She went on to help the US win gold in the 100-meter relay at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, achieving silver in the 100-meter and bronze in the 200-meter. She last competed in June 2022.

