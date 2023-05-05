Michael Strahan shares candid behind the scenes moment which had everyone laughing – see video

From NFL star to news anchor to singer? Michael Strahan may have a new career ahead of him if Good Morning America doesn't work out.

The father-of-four took to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes moments of a recent photoshoot and he revealed his singing voice as he performed to 'Return of the Mack' by Mark Marrison. "I really think my singing career should take off after this post… I just can’t figure out why everyone is always laughing at me when I sing. #BTS at @michaelstrahanbrand x @menswearhouse shoot," he captioned the post.

"When I do that my photos do not come out as glorious as yours — keep singing!!!" commented Ginger Zee as others praised his "joyful spirit".

After retiring from football, Michael has been hosting GMA alongside Robin Roberts, and he recently stepped away from the morning program in New York to shoot his game show the $100K Pyramid in LA.

But luckily, fans didn't have to wait long to see Michael back on their screens as he's already wrapped filming! And nobody was more surprised and impressed than the big man himself.

He took to Instagram to share an update with fans and wrote: "That's a WRAP on shooting season 7 of @pyramidabc. We shot 20 shows over 4 days and couldn't be more grateful to you all."

He continued: "So much goes into a show like this. I can't thank our #100KPyramid team enough. We can never do this without each one of you."Special THANK YOU to all our celebrity guests for coming on and winning our guests some $$!! AND to EVERYONE who tunes in each week to The $100,000 Pyramid, you are in for a treat for season 7. Coming soon to @abcnetwork. See you in the winner's circle. @smacentertainment @conschwartz @vincentrubino."

Michael has four children and adores being a dad, but admits that it's not always easy.

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show recently, the former NFL star gushed over Isabella and Sophia.

However, he admitted that it was "tough" parenting them now that they were older, especially as they have boyfriends.

