Matthew McConaughey celebrates wife Camila Alves with beach vacation photo

Matthew McConaughey is loving the prospect of soaking up some sun with his wife Camila Alves, as evidenced by his latest social media upload.

While the actor is a rare presence on social media, he couldn't miss getting the chance to celebrate his wife's birthday with a photograph presumably taken while on vacation.

It definitely looked like the best of times, with the two staring off into the endless waters beside their boat as they reclined and took in the fresh ocean air.

Camila wore a visor with a T-shirt over her cut-off denim shorts while Matthew showed off his chiseled physique while shirtless in his floral red swim trunks.

"Love ridin with you #happybirthday," he cutely captioned the photograph, and fans quickly fell in love, bombarding the comments section with heart emojis.

"HBD to your queen," Helena Christensen commented, while a fan wrote: "They say a picture says a thousand words," and another joked: "I would also use any opportunity to take pictures with my shirt off if I was that fit."

Matthew marked his wife's birthday with a sun-soaked vacation picture

Camila recently provided a glimpse into another family birthday celebration that took place just before the new year, that being for their son Livingston's 10th birthday.

She marked the occasion with a photograph of the newly minted ten-year-old blowing out the candles of his themed ice cream cake while wearing a crown that sported a two-tiered cake with the family Christmas tree in the background.

"December 28th was Livingston's birthday!!!" the caption read. "All he wanted to do was go to Altitude, the trampoline park in Austin, and eat ice cream cake!"

Camila gushed over Livingston on his 10th birthday

She sweetly added: "May your heart, my son, maintain its simplicity as you grow in this complicated world!! You challenge me and teach me daily and for that I am grateful! What a blessing you are!"

