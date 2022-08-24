Matthew McConaughey looks so different in unexpected throwback photo The actor has three children with wife Camila Alves

Matthew McConaughey has lived a decorated life and one that he's documented in his memoirs, Greenlights.

And the star recently took another walk down memory lane by sharing a throwback photo from one of his adventures - and he looked so different.

Matthew posted a snapshot of himself shirtless, with a shaved head and with his beard gathered into long ponytails.

WATCH: Matthew McConaughey's family surprise him on Father's Day

His trademark curly hair was nowhere to be seen and Matthew looked intense and focused as he glared down the lens of the camera.

He simply captioned it: "Journey on #greenlightsbook," and fans began weighing in on the image and wondering which part of the book it was from.

Many were convinced it was after an encounter he wrote about in Mali where he accepted the challenge to wrestle the strongest man several villages over.

Matthew shared a photo from one of his many epic adventures

Others took the opportunity to tell him what an incredible book it is and wrote: "Greenlights best book I’ve ever read …. Literally changed the way I live," and, "Please can we get a movie version".

Greenlights has been described as, "an unconventional memoir filled with raucous stories, outlaw wisdom, and lessons learned the hard way," and it has proven to be a hit with readers.

Matthew used many stories from his diaries and opened up about them in an interview with GQ.

Matthew with his wife Camila Alves, their three children and his mom

"I remembered more than I thought I forgot," he said. "I was still embarrassed with some things I thought I might be embarrassed about, but I also laughed at a lot of stuff that I thought I might be embarrassed about."

He continued: "I’m a more evolved man now than I was at 14 years old, when I started writing diaries, but I saw the subject matters I was interested in. I was like, 'You're essentially the same person, Matthew. You're still interested in culture, how the world works. How can I be a better person? How can I be a better version of myself?'"

Matthew then admitted: "It was intimidating to go look at 36 years of my diaries, and I knew it would be uncomfortable at times. I'd been putting this off for 15 years and finally got some time and the courage to go, 'Let's go see what they are.' And ended up having a much better time than I thought I might."

