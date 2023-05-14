Carrie Underwood looks incredible in leg-baring mini dress as she celebrates extra special days involving her two sons

As the spotlight illuminated the Grand Ole Opry stage on May 13, Carrie Underwood was the epitome of radiance, celebrating her 15-year membership anniversary while also honouring special moments with her family and two young sons.

Captivating the audience in a stunning, leg-baring mini dress, The American Idol alum epitomized both style and substance.

Backstage, the Opry paid tribute to Carrie's illustrious career with a nine-tiered cupcake cake, complete with two full cake tiers emblazoned with "15" and "Carrie." Additionally, the singer was presented with a commemorative plaque.

Her devoted fan group, "the CareBears," extended their congratulations with a beautiful bouquet of flowers and a generous $250 donation to Underwood's C.A.T.S. foundation.

The donation was a heartfelt tribute to the work of the foundation, which supports initiatives in Underwood's hometown of Checotah, Okla., including public school resources, playground equipment, and a pet shelter.

In the wake of the celebrations, Carrie took to social media to share a carousel of photos, capturing the magic of the evening.

"Happy anniversary to me!!!!" she wrote. "It's been a magical 15 years of being an [Opry] member! It remains one of the greatest accomplishments of my career!!!! Thanks to all who came out to celebrate! I truly feel honored...and loved!"

Her posts also revealed snapshots of Underwood mingling with fellow stars at the event, including Deana Carter and Susan Lucci, whom Carrie met for the first time that evening.

Overwhelmed by Lucci's charm, Carrie exclaimed: "What a sweet and gorgeous (and legendary) woman!"

The beloved country music star also celebrated Mother's Day, sharing an adorable throwback photo of herself as a baby with her mother.

Carrie penned a touching tribute in the caption, saying: "Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there…and especially to my own mother! You are loved. You are appreciated! You are irreplaceable! May you all feel celebrated today…and a special shout-out to my mother-in-law, Karen and Mama Donna for your love and motherly roles in my life!"

Carrie spent the day with her two sons Isaiah Michael and Jacob Bryan, whom she shares with her husband Mike Fisher.

She recently reflected on the importance of family time amidst her busy life, sharing: "I remember when we first found out we were gonna have him [Isaiah], it [was] like, 'How are we gonna do this?

“Our lives are so crazy as it is.’ But you just make room, and you learn how important that family time is, and to be able to spend time and carve out some of that and maybe get to go on vacation and maybe get to go on a cruise—that stuff is so important to, like I said, make time for family. That's what it's all about."

