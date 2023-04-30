Carrie Underwood flaunts enviable legs in tiny shorts and heels in nostalgic video that sparks reaction

Carrie Underwood never puts a foot wrong when it comes to fashion - and looked incredible in her latest social media post.

The award-winning country star took to Instagram to share a throwback video of herself performing at last year's Stagecoach, rocking a pair of tiny shorts embellished with tassels, which were teamed with heeled cowboy boots and a jazzy jacket - Carrie's go-to stage outfit.

In the caption, she wrote: "A year ago we were about to rock," followed by the hashtag Stagecoach2022. Fans were quick to comment on Carrie's look, with one writing: "You look so amazing," while another wrote: "What a look!" A third added: "This will never be outdone!"

Carrie has had a busy year so far and it's not about to slow down anytime soon either! In June, she will be kicking off her residency in Las Vegas - REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency.

Taking to Instagram earlier in the month, the star shared her excitement over the upcoming production, which will take place at the Resorts World Theatre.

Carrie shared a dramatic photo of herself looking as glamorous as ever in a photo shoot for the show, which sees the star posing in a shimmering dress while seemingly standing in the desert.

© Rick Kern Carrie Underwood has a fabulous sense of style

She wrote in the caption: "Counting down the days until we head back to that Vegas desert! Who's coming out to @resortsworldlv to see #REFLECTION in June? axs.com/carrieinvegas."

While it's an exciting time for the American Idol alum, it also means spending a good deal of time away from home. Thankfully, her husband, Mike Fisher, and two sons, Isaiah and Jacob, have always been extremely supportive of the star.

At the end of her Reflection show in May last year, the 40-year-old shared an adorable snap of her two sons supporting their mom by wearing matching black bomber jackets with the Reflection logo imprinted on it in gold.

© Getty Images Carrie and husband Mike Fisher have been married since 2010

For the most part though, Carrie prefers for her children to stay at home while she's working, in order to maintain stability. The family live on a farm in Tennessee, and often share glimpses of the property on social media.

Carrie and Mike's home features several bedrooms – with the master room having its own walk-in closet complete with floor-to-ceiling wardrobes showcasing endless clothes, shoes, and bags – bathrooms, living rooms, and a basement.

