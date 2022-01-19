Carrie Underwood's son is his dad's mini-me in rare family photo She shares two boys with Mike Fisher

Carrie Underwood delighted fans with a sneak peek at family life and a photo of her oldest son shows he's just like his dad.

The country music star shares her boys, Isaiah, six, and Jacob, two, with ice-hockey star, Mike Fisher, and she gave a glimpse at their idyllic life in Tennessee on Instagram.

MORE: How Carrie Underwood dealt with three heartbreaking miscarriages

Carrie posted a snapshot of Isaiah and his dad building a snowman in their yard and although you couldn't clearly see her son's face, it was obvious who he takes after.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carrie's sons dance at her concert in adorable video

In the image, the raven-haired father and son perfected their snow king and were both looking intently at their creation.

They were bundled up in winter wear and Isaiah looked like a mini version of his athlete dad.

Carrie captioned it: "Do you wanna build a snowman?"

MORE: Carrie Underwood embraces the new year with enviable workout video

SEE: Carrie Underwood's vast $3million forever home has its own lake

The couple have a very sweet existence with their young family and cherish every moment they get to spend together.

Carrie shared the sweet image of her husband and son

However, the former American Idol winner was not looking for marriage when she first met Mike, who was introduced to her by a mutual friend, Carrie's bassist Mark Childers.

They endured a long distance romance for a while and shared their first kiss on New Years Eve 2008. Two years later they were married!

MORE: Carrie Underwood's love story with husband Mike Fisher is so romantic

SEE: Carrie Underwood's tasseled dress might be her most impressive look yet

Starting a family wasn't easy for the pair though and they dealt with three heartbreaking miscarriages before welcoming their youngest child.

Carrie and Mike share two sons

Speaking of the pain she felt, Carrie admitted that she was "falling apart" on the inside, despite putting on a brave face for her family and fans.

But Carrie admitted that the tragic losses reminded her that she can't be "in control" of everything.

"I guess you wait for things to stop hurting at some point," she told the Guardian. "I will always mourn those children, those lives that were a shooting star, a breath of smoke, but I have Jacob, and he is incredible, he is the sweetest little baby."



Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.