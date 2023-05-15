Denise Richard's daughter Sami, 19, showcases incredibly toned abs in latest beachside snaps

Sami Sheen, the daughter of Hollywood powerhouses Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards recently took to Instagram to share some stunning beach photos, flaunting her toned abs and stunning beauty.

The 19-year-old OnlyFans content creator, who celebrated her birthday in March, posed in a chic black tube top and pants against the serene backdrop of a beach sunset.

"I’d miss me too," she cheekily captioned the post, displaying a blend of sass and confidence that has garnered her a following of 132,000 on the platform.

Sami looked sensational with her platinum blonde locks styled straight with a middle part, further enhancing her vibrant green eyes with a slight wing of black eyeliner.

Her fashion-forward beach outfit highlighted her flat tummy and belly-button piercing, while her radiant blush accentuated her defined cheekbones.

The model's full, dark eyebrows framed her face perfectly, and a rich, pigmented pink lip stain gave her lips a fuller look.

Adding a touch of glamour, Sami accessorized with large, silver-toned hoop earrings, a charm bracelet, and several rings.

Her manicured nails were also on display, painted in a glossy light pink shade. Her trim biceps revealed a collection of small tattoos, adding an edgy twist to her beach look.

Sami's birthday celebration in March was another Instagram-worthy event. She shared a series of photos featuring a heart-shaped cake, a glittering tiara, and a fitted outfit, marking the milestone with style.

Denise Richards was quick to shower her daughter with love on the occasion, posting a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. "Happy Birthday my beautiful Sami girl!" she wrote. "I love you so much & I am so proud of you and your heart is even more gorgeous. I love you so much. Happy 19th Birthday!!!! I love you @samisheen," followed by a red heart emoji.

Denise has been an unwavering pillar of support for her daughter, particularly when Sami launched her OnlyFans account. In response to the backlash, Denise took to social media to defend her daughter's decision.

"Lots of negative comments on my social this past week. I have to say, I wish I had the confidence my 18 yr old daughter has. And I also can't be judgemental of her choices. I did Wild Things & Playboy, quite frankly her father shouldn't be either," Denise stated boldly.

The actress also praised Sami's resilience in the face of criticism, expressing her awe at "her ability to shut out the noise." Denise questioned the stigma associated with OnlyFans, comparing it to posting bikini photos on Instagram, and even pondered over opening her own account.

