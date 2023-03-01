Denise Richards' oldest daughter Sami dazzles in bold cut-out swimsuit The RHOBH alum is in Hawaii with her daughters

Sami Sheen is getting into the vacation spirit and sent her social media followers wild with her latest selection of swimsuit selfies.

The OnlyFans model, 18, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a snapshot of herself posing beachside.

The daughter of Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen oozed confidence as she modeled a black, thong swimsuit with cut-out detailing.

WATCH: Celebrity mother-daughter lookalikes will leave you seeing double

Loading the player...

She wore her long, blonde hair loose and created a dramatic photo with the sun setting behind her and the dark clouds reflecting in the ocean.

Sami's fans commented on the photos and wrote: "Wow, you, this lighting , the swimsuit , the sunset , all magical," and, "Sami being beautiful and being Charlie and Denise’s daughter makes you even more glamorous".

TRENDING: Sami Sheen looks just like famous mom Denise Richards in striking bikini selfie

DISCOVER: Denise Richards details heartbreak over daughter she shares with Charlie Sheen

Earlier in the day, Sami shared another selfie, this time in a metallic bikini. She looked so much like her famous mom that some of her social media followers thought they were seeing double.

Sami's fans rushed to comment on the beautiful photos she shared

Denise has posed in her fair share of swimsuits over the years as she carved out a three-decade career as a model and actress in movies like Wild Things, Drop Dead Gorgeous, and The World Is Not Enough.

Last year, both Denise and Sami joined OnlyFans and the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star defended her daughter after receiving negative comments: "I wish I had the confidence my 18 yr old daughter has," she said in a social media message. "And I also can't be judgmental of her choices. I did Wild Things & Playboy."

Denise's daughter is following in her footsteps

The Starship Troopers star is close with her three daughters, Sami, Lola, 17 - who she shares with Charlie Sheen - as well as her youngest, Eloise, 11, who she adopted in 2011.

Their family trip to Hawaii comes after Denise rang in her 52nd birthday. Fans will be happy to see the mother-daughter duo on good terms and living back at home together after their separation last year, which saw Sami move in with her father Charlie.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.