Denise Richards' daughter Sami's change to living situation involving famous parents

Denise Richards' daughter Sami has returned home to live with her mother after their split which led to her moving in with her father, Charlie Sheen, last year.

While the two women did succeed to reconnect following their fallout in 2022, they are now finally back to getting on very well with each other.

This was clear to see when Sami left a loving comment on one of Denise's Instagram videos on Thursday. See her comment and the Instagram post which prompted it in the video below.

WATCH: See what Sami commented on her mom's video

Loading the player...

But in fact, news that the two have reunited has been around for several months. In June 2022, Sami's father, Charlie Sheen, revealed to the New York Post that Sami was back living with her mother.

The 18-year-old moved out from her home with The World is Not Enough actress a year ago, after a row which left Denise referring to their relationship as "strained" and Sami claiming she had felt "trapped" living with her mom.

MORE: Denise Richards reveals why she really divorced Charlie Sheen in explosive interview

Sami had fallen out with her mother

But later, tensions arose between Sami and her father, as he did not condone her decision to set up an OnlyFans account.

"This did not occur under my roof. I do not condone this, but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity," the actor told Yahoo Entertainment, again hinting at how his daughter had returned to live with Denise.

Sami certainly received far more support for her decision to join the site, which is known for its not safe for work content, from her mom. Denise even chose to join the app only a week after Sami.

The 18-year-old has had fallings out with both parents

Announcing her decision, Denise explained how she hoped that her new account on the subscription based app, would "empower women to own their own narrative and live authentically true to themselves."

Sami is one of two daughters Denise shares with her former husband Charlie. The couple's younger daughter Lola, 17, was recently in the news after she was involved in a frightening night-time car accident.

Denise and Charlie got divorced in 2006, just over a year after Lola's birth. The Drop Dead Gorgeous actress also has an 11-year-old daughter named Eloise, who she adopted in 2011.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.