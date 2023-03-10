Denise Richards pens emotional message to daughter Sami Sheen after 'strained' relationship The Wild Things star shares two daughters with ex-husband Charlie Sheen

Denise Richards penned a heartfelt message to her daughter Sami Sheen on Friday after the duo rebuilt their relationship following an agonizing fallout.

The Wild Things star took to Instagram to share a stunning photo of her eldest child in honor of her 19th birthday alongside an emotional message. In the image, Sami is gazing into the distance with her long blonde hair falling over her shoulder and the sun beaming against her skin.

Paying tribute to Sami, Denise lovingly wrote: "Happy Birthday my beautiful Sami girl! I love you so much & I am so proud of you and your heart is even more gorgeous. I love you so much. Happy 19th Birthday!!!! I love you @samisheen."

Her followers were quick to react to the striking image, with one responding: "Omggggg absolute beautiful!!! Look at those baby blues."

A second said: "She is absolutely gorgeous, just like her momma." A third added: "Oh wow! She's grown up so much! Beautiful."

Denise's photo of Sami caused a stir among her fans

Sami and Denise have had a "strained" relationship in recent years, with the OnlyFans star deciding to move out of her mom's home to live with her dad, Charlie Sheen, after claiming she felt "trapped" living with Denise.

Speaking of their fallout in February 2022, Denise said on Sirius XM's Jeff Lewis Live: "It's very difficult. I know we'll get back to where we were eventually, but right now, it is strained."

The 52-year-old added: "She lived with me all these years. There are certain rules and I enforce them. And [at Charlie's], there's different rules at that house and that's OK."

Denise and Sami are living together again

However, in June 2022, Charlie revealed to the New York Post that Sami was back living with her mother.

Sami is one of two daughters Denise shares with her former husband Charlie. The couple's younger daughter Lola, 17, was recently in the news after she was involved in a frightening night-time car accident.

Denise and Charlie got divorced in 2006, just over a year after Lola's birth. The Drop Dead Gorgeous actress also has an 11-year-old daughter named Eloise, who she adopted in 2011.

