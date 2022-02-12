Denise Richards details heartbreak over daughter she shares with Charlie Sheen The RHOBH star is devastated

Denise Richards has opened up about her "strained" relationship with her teenage daughter, Sami, and revealed she is still living with her dad, Charlie Sheen.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star appeared on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live Friday and spoke about her 17-year-old daughter, admitting she's having a difficult time.

"Honestly, I have a strained relationship with her," she said. "It's very difficult. I know we'll get back to where we were eventually but right now, it is strained."

Denise - who also shares daughter Lola, 16, with her ex - said she wasn't happy about where she was living and hoped she would come back home to her.

"Obviously, I would love for her to live with me," said the 50-year-old actress. "She lived with me all these years."

Denise added that there were very different rules in Charlie's house than in her own and it is a challenge raising children in LA.

Denise's daughter Sami is living with her dad Charlie Sheen

"But I think it's very difficult raising teenagers now and especially in Los Angeles when there's access to everything. We didn't grow up with Postmates and Uber where you have everything that you want," she said.

"There are certain rules and I enforce them. And [at Charlie's], there's different rules at that house and that's okay." She also revealed Sami is no longer in school.

The teen moved in with her dad after sharing a video saying she felt "trapped" living with her mom.

Denise and Charlie met in 2000

As reported by Page Six, she wrote: "Now, finally moved out of the hell house, had a spiritual awakening, own 2 cats, happy single, full of self love, and dropped out of high school :)."

At the time, Charlie spoke out via his publicist Jeff Ballard and said: "Sam is amazing. I love her and all my children unconditionally. We're having a ball. GED here we come."

