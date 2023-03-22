Denise Richards wows in revealing lace bra for teasing new photo Charlie Sheen's ex-wife is a member of OnlyFans

Denise Richards shared a not-safe-for-work photo on Monday to promote her OnlyFans account – and it's racy.

The 52-year-old rocked a black lacy lingerie set while she posed on her knees in what appeared to be her living room. Denise's revealing bra was in full view, while her briefs were slightly obscured by an oversized white shirt that she wore loosely draped over her shoulders.

Denise had on full glam with a glossy lip, dramatic eye makeup with fluttery lashes, and highlighted cheeks. Her hair was pulled up high with pieces pulled out at the front to frame her face.

Captioning her teasing photo, she wrote: "Find me on OF. Link in bio."

Denise joined OnlyFans in June 2022, just days after throwing her support behind her teenage daughter Sami Sheen's decision to sign-up for the racy platform.

The actress said at the time that she hopes her account will "empower women to own their own narrative and live authentically true to themselves".

Denise looked incredible in her lacy underwear

Denise charges $25 a month or there is currently a limited offer for 50% off for 31 days. She promoted her account on Instagram at the time, sharing a black-and-white snap of herself blowing a bubble with gum.

She captioned it: "It's summer!!! My favorite time of year. Chatting with all of you on #onlyfans right now. I personally will answer all of your messages."

The profile on the site uses the same image and her bio reads: "Personally answering all your comments & ?'s and very excited to interact with all of you."

Both Denise and Sami are on OnlyFans

The Wild Things star's 19-year-old daughter, Sami signed up one week before her mom, who was forced to defend her child after she received negative comments.

"I wish I had the confidence my 18 yr old daughter has. And I also can't be judgmental of her choices. I did Wild Things & Playboy. Quite frankly her father shouldn't be either," Denise said.

She continued: "And to be able to ignore the negativity at her age? It took me many years & I still sometimes struggle. I'm in awe of her ability to be able to shut out the noise. Because it can destroy you."

Sami's dad, Charlie Sheen, said he did "not condone" her decision at the time, although he has since had a change of heart and now fully supports his daughter.

