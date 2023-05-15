Holly Willoughby details wholesome weekend hours before reunion with Phillip Schofield on This Morning

The Dancing on Ice presenter has ignored all reports of a feud with her friend of many years

Holly Willoughby is not letting talk of a rift with friend and fellow This Morning co-presenter Phillip Schofield affect her personal life.

The star let her photos do the talking on Sunday evening as she shared three photos of herself looking joyful inside her £3m London house.

Posting on Wylde Moon's official Instagram, her lifestyle brand which she launched back in 2022, she captioned the post: "Holly's updated her online journal for May 2023 and it's full of beautiful sunshine, blooms, and of course, Bailey. Tap the link in our bio to see what she's been up to."

Holly Willoughby seemed upbeat at the weekend despite reports of a rift with Phillip Schofield

In the first snap, the TV star can be seen sitting in her dining room with what appears to be a glass of Buck's fizz and a big plate of Clodagh McKenna's weekend kedgeree.

The rest of the dining room table is perfectly decorated with fresh sunflowers, a platter of fruit and her signature Wylde Moon candle.

© Instagram The presenter seemed to give a sneak peek at her coronation weekend celebrations

The second photo shows the mother-of-three hugging her pet dog Bailey who is wearing a straw hat featuring a Union Jack flag around it, no doubt worn during last weekend's coronation celebrations.

The third and final photo shows Holly outside in her garden enjoying the sunshine.

The updates from Holly didn't stop there as she took to her personal account to share a sweet announcement about her son Harry, who celebrated his 14th birthday last week.

© Instagram The star proudly revealed her son had returned from his Duke of Edinburgh expedition

Alongside a photo of dirty walking boots and a huge rucksack, she told her 8 million fans: "And he's home… I imagine there's parents up and down the country putting back together their teenagers after their Duke of Edinburgh expedition this weekend… sore feet but a head full of great tales… nothing that Epsom salt and home made Mac n cheese can't sort… welcome home Harry! You did it!"

Fans were quick to comment, many simply sending their well wishes following a difficult week of reports about the breakdown of her friendship with Phil.

© Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will reunite on Monday morning

"Sending love to Holly with all the rubbish that's being posted about her," one wrote, whilst another added: "This week has been like a witch hunt and hasn't been nice to see. I'm sure they'll be side by side for a good while yet."

Holly and Phil will reunite on Monday morning, as they return to This Morning hosting duties, a representative from the broadcaster told HELLO! on Sunday.

© REX The pair, who also host Dancing On Ice together, have been friends for years

Reports of a rift between the pair, due to Phil's brother Timothy's sex abuse trial last month, first emerged last week.

Phillip spoke out against the rumours in a statement to The Sun. "As I have said before, Holly is my rock," he said. "We're the best of friends - as always, she is an incredible support on screen, behind the scenes and on the phone.

"Holly has always been there for me, through thick and thin. And I've been there for her. The last few weeks haven't been easy for either of us."

The 61-year-old added: "My family went through a real ordeal, and Holly's support throughout meant the world to me - as did the support of my bosses at ITV, my editor Martin Frizell and the whole This Morning family, including our amazing viewers. Whatever happens, we still have each other to count on."