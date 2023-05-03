This Morning's Holly Willoughby shares heartwarming photo of rarely-seen niece

Holly Willoughby shares a close bond with her sister Kelly, and on Tuesday, the beloved presenter posted a sweet photo of her niece.

The heartwarming image featured in the presenter's latest Wylde Moon newsletter which is sent around weekly to promote her lifestyle brand. In the picture, a radiant Holly can be seen flashing a huge smile whilst holding hands with what appeared to be little Lola.

Holly was pictured outside of the Emirates stadium in north London, which played host to the Arsenal vs. Wolfsburg, UEFA Women's Champions League Semi-Final. The star looked lovely in a khaki mac which she teamed with a pair of wayfarer sunglasses. She wore her blonde hair down loose and accessorised with a shoulder bag.

Lola – Holly's sister's daughter – meanwhile, looked adorable in a red and navy varsity jacket emblazoned with the number '86'. Holly's daughter Belle, 11, also appeared to make a cameo appearance in the snapshot, posing on her mother's right-hand side in a purple puffer jacket.

© Wylde Moon The TV star enjoyed a family day out

In her newsletter, Holly penned: "The whole family went, and I have to say that the atmosphere was just electric!"

© Instagram Holly with her lookalike sister Kelly

She went on to say: "As you probably know, all the boys in my house are football mad, but Belle and my nieces are also super-keen footballers, and they couldn't wait to cheer the Arsenal girls on. We all felt so proud to be there, watching this brilliant team daring to dream."

This isn't the first time Holly has treated her followers to a rare glimpse of her close-knit family. Back in March, the 42-year-old documented one of Belle's milestone moments – getting her ears pierced.

Holly, who often keeps her family out of the spotlight, delighted fans with a snapshot of herself, her mother and her daughter switching up their appearances with fresh piercings.

In her caption, Holly praised her daughter's bravery, writing: "3 generations getting their ears pierced… 1st experience for a very brave Belle, I treated myself to a 4th and Grandma went for a 3rd!!! Not bad going for 75!!! Life is about making memories… Thank you @astridandmiyu for looking after us and easing the nerves…"

Fans couldn't wait to weigh in on the star's post, with one writing: "Your mum does not look her age! You hit the genetic lottery. Wow!" while a second gushed: "Love this Holly. Belle is so blooming brave."

A third chimed in: "Omg this is amazing," and a fourth added: "What great genes! Wow!"

