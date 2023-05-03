Strictly's Janette Manrara stuns in bump-skimming bodysuit for heartwarming reunion

Strictly star Janette Manrara is expecting her first child with Aljaz Skorjanec, and on Tuesday, the star displayed her blossoming baby bump in an ultra-flattering bodysuit.

The star – who recently jetted off to Aljaz's native Slovenia – looked lovely in a touching carousel of family photos wearing a skin-tight black bodysuit featuring a scooped neckline. She elevated her outfit with a fluffy cream cardigan and finished off her look with a pretty pink manicure.

As for hair and makeup, the 39-year-old mum-to-be styled her chocolate tresses in her trademark sleek style and opted to highlight her natural features with lashings of mascara and a pink lipstick.

In one particularly heartwarming photo, Janette could be seen enjoying a sweet moment with a member of Aljaz's family. The It Takes Two presenter flashed a huge grin as she cradled her growing baby bump with the help of a little girl. How sweet!

Aljaz captioned his photos: "For the first time I was able to mix family time with a bit of work. Our last getaway as a DUO too… A trip I won't forget! #blessed #recharged."

Fans and friends raced to the comments section to heap praise on the expectant duo, with one writing: "Motherhood is suiting you," while a second chimed in: "Lovely picture. Make the most of your 'duo' time, life's about to get insanely exhausting but incredibly wonderful."

A third follower remarked: "Super special," followed by a red heart emoji, and a fourth added: "Awww I love these, so happy you got to include your family in work."

© Getty The couple wed in 2017

Lovebirds Janette and Aljaz – who wed in 2017 – shared news of their pregnancy announcement exclusively with HELLO! Magazine.

On the subject of his wife's pregnancy announcement, Aljaz told HELLO!: "I was beside myself. I feel like I've been thinking and dreaming about that moment for so long. We were preparing for IVF mentally and physically and then it was just a relief to finally have that positive test.

"I have so much respect for any parent that goes through IVF, not just for what it puts them through physically but mentally too."

© Instagram The presenter is due to welcome her first child

It's been an exciting time for the couple. Back in February the duo moved from London to Cheshire in a bid to be closer to fellow Strictly co-stars, Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez.

Of the move, Aljaz told HELLO!: "It's something both of us have craved for a while. The pace of life in London is too fast and we couldn't see us functioning here as a family. It’s so green up north, it reminds me of Slovenia."

