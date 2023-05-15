Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright cosy up together in rare new selfie - and we're obsessed!

Mark Wright is one proud husband! The 36-year-old was bursting with pride following his wife Michelle Keegan's debut in new BBC drama Ten Pound Poms on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Mark surprised fans when he shared an unseen throwback photo of the couple from their time in Australia, where the period drama was filmed.

In the caption, he gushed: "Here we are, back in July 2022 in Sydney Australia, where this incredibly, talented, hard working special little wife of mine spent 5 months last year working her but off, filming her new show Ten Pound Poms!!"

Upon seeing the sweet selfie, Michelle – who plays a nurse called Kate in the show – replied with a series of heart emojis. Fans also rushed to comment with one writing: "Can't wait to watch, such a brilliant actress and what a gorgeous couple you both are." Another said: "I watched it, it was great and Michelle smashed it."

© Instagram Mark shared this sweet selfie with wife Michelle during their time in Australia in 2022

The six-part series follows a group of Brits as they leave dreary post-war Britain in 1956 to embark on a life-altering adventure on the other side of the world. Michelle's character relocates to Australia without her fiancé and will do whatever it takes to try and rewrite her devastating past.

Faye Marsay and Warren Brown will also star alongside the British actress. The trio will be joined by Australian actors Rob Collins, Leon Ford and Declan Coyle for the show that will be set in both the UK and Australia.

© Getty Michelle and Mark have been married since 2015

The official synopsis of the drama reads: "For only a tenner, they have been promised a better house, better job prospects and a better quality of life by the sea in sun-soaked Australia.

"But life down under isn't exactly the idyllic dream the new arrivals have been promised. Struggling with their new identity as immigrants, we follow their triumphs and pitfalls as they adapt to a new life in a new country far from Britain and familiarity.

© BBC The actress stars in Ten Pound Poms

The period drama launched on Sunday night

"At the heart of the drama are Annie and Terry Roberts. They try to make the best of the situation for their family, but the poor living conditions at the migrant hostel and local attitudes towards immigrants test them in ways they couldn't have imagined. They aren’t the only people at the hostel avoiding the truth."

