Mark Wright forced to spend time apart from Michelle Keegan amid home disaster

While having a holiday home may seem like the dream, when things go wrong - havoc ensues. Mark Wright is well aware of this fact, as this week he was forced to spend time apart from his wife Michelle Keegan to rectify building issues at his home in Majorca.

Mark detailed his home "nightmare" via Instagram, videoing himself in a van with a friend while driving to the popular Spanish island from the UK. In the video below, he explains why he's having to undertake an emergency refurb in just three weeks. Total disaster.

The star posted the clip to social media, alongside the caption: "Follow my stories to watch this journey unfold!! 30-hour drive to Mallorca, and 2.5 weeks to completely refurb an apartment, that was left to be done last year and turned into building nightmares. As they say, if you want it done Wright, then DIY!!"

Fans flocked to offer advice and support to the upset 36-year-old, who had to drive for two days to reach the soon-to-be luxury apartment in Majorca. "This would have made a good TV show. Good luck with it all," one wrote, while another added: "Good luck. Can’t wait to see the results." A third said: "Good luck! Bet you’ll smash it and it will look amazing."

Mark Wright parted ways with Michelle to sort out building issues in his Majorca home

Mark subsequently detailed building work from inside the flat upon his arrival. He noted how much work there was to do following his 30-hour drive. However, he then showed off the panoramic scenes from the modern building, that boasted swathes of clear blue sea and golden beaches.

Not only is Mark busy with building work in Spain, but he and Michelle are revamping their English home as well. The duo shared a brand new update on their home Instagram account and as usual, their fans simply can't agree.

The star is renovating a luxury apartment on the island

The Brassic actress and former TOWIE star have built their dream home together in Essex and they have opted for minimalist, luxury interiors and on Wednesday, it was the addition of a light cream sofa that sparked debate in the comments section.

"No nephews allowed in this room," one fan joked and others echoed the sentiment, warning the couple to keep their dogs away too.

