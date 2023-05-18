Emma Willis defends husband Matt's documentary on addiction as fans are left in tears

Emma Willis showed her support for her husband of nearly 15 years, Matt Willis, just hours before his BBC1 documentary, Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction, aired on TV. Taking to her Instagram, the mother-of-three shared a trailer for the show and explained to her 1.9 million followers why they had broken their rule of keeping their personal life out of the public eye for this special project.

"For the last 6 months Matt has been working on a documentary, which is airing on BBC1 tonight. It started out as a deep dive into the science around addiction and along the way became entwined with Matt's own personal experience. It looks at addiction, but also at the effect it has on loved ones, on families. It looks at the way it affected us," she began.

© Getty ITV viewers have praised the couple for the raw documentary

The presenter added: "Matt and I have always tried to keep ourselves as private as we can whilst working in a very public industry. So, as you can probably imagine, we're incredibly nervous about this film going out into the world.

"Personally, it was tough to relive that period in our lives but it was also incredibly cathartic to talk through those dark days. As humans we're all imperfect, and we shouldn't feel like we have to hide certain parts of ourselves to be loved. Ultimately it was our love and hard graft that have got us to where we are now."

The 47-year-old went on to praise the father of her three children, Isabele, 13, Ace, 11, and seven-year-old Trixie, highlighting his "resilience, strength and determination".

Sharing what they thought the viewers would take from the documentary, Emma added: "In making this documentary he hopes that by understanding himself he can help others struggling do the same. He hopes he encourages people to reach out and talk about addiction more, so that he can change the way help is offered."

Judging by viewers' reaction, it seems Matt's show was a success. "One seriously powerful watch. #mattwillis," one wrote on Twitter. Another added: "Matt, I hope you realise how many people who have listened to you, they are hearing their own story with addiction and you have helped so many Wishing you every success with the daily battle with the little creep.@mattjwillis."

Whilst Matt was praised by viewers, so was his wife, described by many as a superhero.

"A really good presenter but more importantly …… Emma Willis is clearly a wonderful person," one wrote, whilst another added: "Emma Willis proving that not all superheroes wear cloaks."

A third added: "Emma Willis is a remarkable woman not many women would have stayed in her situation. And that diary she kept was heartbreaking."

Emma and the Busted star have been married since 5 July 2008. In 2018 they decided to renew their wedding vows for their tenth anniversary so they could celebrate once again with their nearest and dearest – including their three children: Isabelle, Ace and Trixie.

