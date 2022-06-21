Giovanna Fletcher shares shocking realisation about Emma and Matt Willis' daughter Isabelle Giovanna and Tom Fletcher met when she was thirteen years old

The Willis household is celebrating a very special milestone this week – Emma and Matt's eldest daughter Isabelle is officially a teenager.

The couple's daughter celebrated her 13th birthday on Monday – and presenter Emma shared a rare public tribute to her to mark the special occasion.

"My first born, my baby, is a TEENAGER!! Where in the world has 13 years gone…. She's been a dream since the day she arrived. Jackpot, well and truly hit."

Revealing the adorable nickname she has for Isabelle, she continued: "We love you Wizz, happy 13th birthday angel girl..."

Isabelle turned 13 years old on Monday

Alongside the sweet words, Emma posted a fun and carefree photo of Isabelle jumping on a trampoline.

Friends and fans of the family were quick to comment on the post – but friend Giovanna Fletcher's was by far the most popular with Emma's followers as she made a shocking admission that would worry any parents of a teenager.

"Reminding you again that @tomfletcher and I were 13 when we met………… Wizz is a dream and we all love her!!! Xxxxx," she cheekily wrote.

The comment received over 140 likes in minutes, with fans no doubt seeing the funny side of it.

Matt and Emma share three children

Vanessa Feltz added: "Lord! I remember when you were pregnant with her. So much love to you all especially the birthday girl."

Emma, 46, and Busted star Matt, 39, tied the knot on 5 July 2008 at Rushton Hall in Northamptonshire and celebrated their ten-year anniversary in 2018 by renewing their vows, surrounded by their closest friends and family.

They are parents to three children - Isabelle, 13, Ace, ten, and six-year-old Trixie – and while they occasionally share family photos on social media, they will always ensure their kids' faces are hidden from view to protect their privacy.

The Circle host Emma previously spoke about her special bond with Isabelle, Ace and Trixie - but admitted that husband Matt is usually seen as the 'fun' parent.

"He's like the fourth child. And that for me, is perfect, because I think he has such a fantastic bond and relationship with them because he can get down to their level, do you know what I mean? And when they want fun they go to him," she told Dave Berry on his Dadpod podcast.