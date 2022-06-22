Matt Willis makes parenting revelation after photo of son Ace sparked major reaction

Matt Willis has opened up about the decision to keep his children off social media. It comes after he and wife Emma Willis sparked a huge fan reaction when she posted a photo of their son Ace, aged ten, wearing a pink top.

The couple were largely applauded for sharing the photo of their son Ace dressed with a pink T-shirt and sporting longer hair, however, the image sparked a much larger discussion about gender norms.

Speaking on the Sweat, Snot and Tears podcast, Matt said: "I just love my son and I let him be whoever he wants to be. I don't see why how you want to dress or how you want to have your hair should be such a big talking point, but it is to some people and that really shocked me.

"I think what happened after that really made me kind of go, 'Yep, stay away from that [social media].' It kind of really cemented that for me. I'm like, 'I don't want you having to worry about this [explicit] right now.'"

The celebrity couple, who married in 2008, are also doting parents to daughters Isabelle, 13, and Trixie, six. Last year, Emma spoke out on the importance of allowing children to "experiment" and "express themselves" with their choice of clothes and hair.

Matt and Emma previously shared this photo of Ace

"I think it's a really individual, personal thing," she told The Sun. "You know, my son likes what he likes, and far be it for me to stop him expressing himself or experimenting however he likes with clothes.

"I see it as hair is hair, clothes are clothes and colour is colour. And, you know, if my son wants to wear a pink top, I'm certainly not going to stop him."

The TV star added: "Let kids explore. Kids love exploring. And they don't just have to explore in the dirt with worms and spiders, they can explore with colour and clothes and hair. I just let him be him."

