Matt and Emma Willis caught off-guard during rare date night - see photo The celebrity couple bumped into Gok Wan

Emma Willis and her husband Matt were in for a treat when they headed out for a romantic date night meal at new restaurant, Mowgli Street Food.

The lovebirds, who share three children together, were left surprised when celebrity friend Gok Wan saw them through the window as he walked by.

"Went on a family dinner date last night, swinging in fairy lights with @mattjwillis," Emma wrote in the caption. "We had gorgeous food @mowglistreetfood the best host #nishakatona and a crackin' view (swipe) and childcare, courtesy of @therealgokwan [heart emoji]."

The TV presenter, 45, took to her Stories to share pictures of the delicious-looking food, which included chaat bombs and bunny chow.

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "Mowgli is my favourite! The Manchester restaurant was my post-lecture chill place. Amazing food and brilliant atmosphere." Another said: "Ohhh Mowgli is the best – enjoy."

Gok Wan took this snap of Emma and Matt

Emma and Matt have been married since 2008 and have one of the strongest celebrity marriages. Matt popped the question to The Voice star in 2007 after two years of dating, and they renewed their wedding vows in July 2018 to celebrate ten years of marriage.

The couple are now doting parents to three children, Isabelle, 12, Ace, nine, and Trixie, five. Emma previously revealed that she very nearly ruined Matt's surprise proposal when he whisked her away to Venice for a romantic break.

The couple dined at Mowgli Street Food

Speaking on Shopping With Keith Lemon, Emma said that during the holiday Matt "went all weird". "He stopped talking to me for about a day," she shared.

"I thought that maybe he regretted taking me away and was probably going to break up with me. Then I started thinking, 'Maybe there's something more to this.'"

