Emma Willis has paid tribute to her son Ace in honour of his tenth birthday, which took place on Thursday. Taking to Instagram, the doting mum shared a rare snap of her little boy during a low-key outing, but still kept his identity private.

"My sonshine. My ray of light. He’s as bright on the inside as he is on the out…" she wrote. "A whole decade of loving you, what a lucky mummy I am, you beautiful little soul. Happy birthday Acey baby. Stay true, stay you [heart emoji]."

Celebrity friends and fans were quick to comment, with Giovanna Fletcher writing: "Beeeeeeeeeeeautiful Ace!! I hope he’s had the best day celebrating!! Xxxxx." One fan remarked: "I wish I was as cool as Ace, happy birthday." A third post read: "Absolute Legend Young Ace... Enjoy your day."

Earlier this year, Emma and husband Matt Willis were applauded for sharing a photo of their son Ace wearing a pink T-shirt and sporting longer hair.

Speaking with The Sun, the presenter insisted that it is important to let children "explore" with their style. "I think it's a really individual, personal thing," she explained. "You know, my son likes what he likes, and far be it for me to stop him expressing himself or experimenting however he likes with clothes.

Emma posted this snap of Ace on his birthday

"I see it as hair is hair, clothes are clothes and colour is colour. And, you know, if my son wants to wear a pink top, I'm certainly not going to stop him."

The TV star added: "Let kids explore. Kids love exploring. And they don't just have to explore in the dirt with worms and spiders, they can explore with colour and clothes and hair. I just let him be him."

Emma and Matt have been married since 2008 and have one of the strongest celebrity marriages. Matt popped the question to The Voice star in 2007 after two years of dating, and they renewed their wedding vows in July 2018 to celebrate ten years of marriage. The couple are now doting parents to three children, Isabelle, 12, Ace, and Trixie, five.

