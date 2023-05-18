Kelly Ripa's blue-eyed daughter steals the show on graduation day - see all the photos

This week saw Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos celebrate a big milestone in their daughter Lola's life, with the 21-year-old graduating from NYU.

Kelly and Mark were super proud parents, posting countless charming photos of Lola on her big day, with their only daughter graduating from her music and production degree.

From big silver balloons to an incredibly impressive disco ball-shaped cake, Kelly and Mark pulled out all the stops for Lola's graduation, with their son, 25-year-old Michael Consuelos, also joining them for the special day.

Following her degree, Lola plans to launch a music career with her debut single titled 'Paranoia Silverlining'.

Speaking to People, Lola shared that he parents support the track, revealing: "They loved it. My parents are the last people to sugarcoat anything when it comes to my singing. They are going to tell me if it sounds bad! So when I saw they had a good reaction and liked it, I felt reassured."

Lola is keen to note that she's not a nepo-baby, explaining: "My parents, oddly, even though they're in the business, the one thing they have actually no idea about is music.

"They really don't know what they're talking about once when it comes to music. So it's very sweet to see them do their posts here and there and their little videos."

While Lola studied in her home city of New York, she did spend a semester abroad in London, before moving back in with her parents in Manhattan, who shared that they struggled a little having their daughter at home again.

Kelly and Mark opened up about Lola moving back home during a segment on Live back in January. Mark explained: "Lola Consuelos, our daughter, came home last week [from London] and she's so excited to be living with us again.

"It's her last semester of college so she won't be going back into an apartment. And you know what she's started doing? Doors closed in our bedroom, she doesn't knock.

"She just walks on it and says 'Hey girls', and so I said 'Lola I'm very excited that you're home, we missed you, you are the heart of this family, you are so funny and fantastic, but you've got to knock.'"

Kelly added: "At this point, anything you walk in on is your problem! She keeps testing the same part of the fence, over and over again. She knocks while entering now. Be warned Lola Consuelos!"

The couple are also parents to sons Michael, 25, and Joaquin, 20. Michael is an actor living in Brooklyn, while Joaquin is a student at the University of Michigan.

Read on to see the best photos from Lola's graduation...

Lola Consuelos wore a white dress for graduation

