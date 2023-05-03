Kelly Ripa's three kids' modeling moves revealed – see photos

The Live with Kelly and Mark hosts have certainly passed down the genes well enough

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are doting parents to three children, Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and Joaquin, 20, who have all followed in their parents' footsteps in some capacity.

However, the three are exploring a new avenue that even their parents haven't made much of a dip into, which is modeling.

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa's children reveal their different lifestyles

While not hitting the runway (yet, who knows), they've been making good use of their occasional jets to the Caribbean by highlighting some of the local fashion.

Over the past month, Michael, Lola, and Joaquin have all sported fashions for the clothing line Pink House, which is based in the private Caribbean island of Mustique, where the Ripa-Consuelos family owns a vacation home.

MORE: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos celebrate 27 years of marriage with heartfelt throwback pics

The clothes themselves are tropical and beachy, focusing more on lounge and swimwear that frequently sport motifs such as palm trees, leaves, and floral patterns in bright colors.

Lola modeled a crop-top and trousers set while Michael shared a photograph of himself sporting one of their button-downs and Joaquin was seen wearing a swimwear co-ord that emphasized his physique as a college athlete.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's lookalike daughter Lola makes surprise appearance to support parents on Live! with Kelly and Mark debut

Run by Mustique resident Lotty B, the brand has been one that Kelly herself has also favored, with the 52-year-old having sported some of their designs on Live with Kelly and Ryan as well.

It definitely adds to the family-of-five's frequent trips to the sun-soaked location, with owner Lotty B writing of the brand: "Nearly 30 years on, I am still using Mustique as my muse and nearly everything I design is inspired by this little island."

Their parents seem to be fans of their kids' fashionable choices, although they recently did say to E! News that their kids may not be as fond of their social media output.

MORE: Kelly Ripa on the surprising reaction her grown-up children receive from strangers

MORE: Kelly Ripa's son Michael Consuelos is his dad's double in unbelievable photo

"I'm pretty sure they've blocked us," Kelly told the outlet. "When you have a news feed and it says 'Suggest more or suggest this, like this or block this channel,' I'm certain they have blocked any channel with any mention of our names. Just like they block us on social media.

"They block us any way they can," Kelly added, calling the move "self-preservation" on her childrens' part.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.