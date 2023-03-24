Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola causes a stir with rare photo as fans ask the same thing The Live star shares three children with Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa's daughter, Lola made a rare return to social media on Thursday – and her photos sparked a huge reaction from her followers.

The 21-year-old shared two images on Instagram, her first post since October 2022, which appear to have been taken during her time spent in London. One snap sees Lola sitting in a chair with a microphone in her hand, while the other shows two friends playing musical instruments.

Lola gave no explanation about the photos, but they were enough to get her followers to plead with her to release a follow-up to her debut single, Paranoia Silverlining, which she dropped in August 2022.

"Need music soon Lola!" replied one. A second said: "I need a song." Her mom also commented but appeared to be distracted by the fact Lola had finally posted on Instagram.

"CONTENT!!!!" she wrote alongside several heart-eyes emojis.

Lola is notoriously private and Kelly – who often talks about her family on her talk show – often jokes that she has to ask her daughter for permission to share any photos of her on social media.

Lola's followers pleaded with her for new music

Lola is currently living with her mom and dad, Mark Consuelos, after returning to their family abode on Manhattan's Upper East Side at the start of 2023, having spent a semester abroad in London.

Kelly and Mark opened up about Lola moving back home during a segment on Live back in January. Mark explained: "Lola Consuelos, our daughter, came home last week [from London] and she's so excited to be living with us again.

"It's her last semester of college so she won't be going back into an apartment. And you know what she's started doing? Doors closed in our bedroom, she doesn't knock.

Kelly and Mark share three children

"She just walks on it and says 'Hey girls', and so I said 'Lola I'm very excited that you're home, we missed you, you are the heart of this family, you are so funny and fantastic, but you've got to knock.'"

Kelly added: "At this point, anything you walk in on is your problem! She keeps testing the same part of the fence, over and over again. She knocks while entering now. Be warned Lola Consuelos!"

The couple are also parents to sons Michael, 25, and Joaquin, 20. Michael is an actor living in Brooklyn, while Joaquin is a student at the University of Michigan.

