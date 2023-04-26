Kelly Ripa's son Michael Consuelos teases new career choice that is 'soon to be revealed'

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' oldest son Michael once again teased his new ‘soon to be revealed’ career choice with fans on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old was seen modelling for Pink House Mustique in a stylish pose.

Wearing a green print shirt and yellow trunks, the brunette, struck a smouldering pose. The swimwear brand captioned the image: “Hiding in the shadows…soon to be revealed!”

This news comes after Michael shared a photo of his computer screen with the number 100 at the bottom of it. He wrote: "At long long last. Halfway there. Big things are looking on the horizon."

Michael appeared to be referring to a screenplay he has been working on for some time. Kelly and Mark are incredibly proud of all three of their children including Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and Joaquin, 20.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star often gives insights into her personal life on the ABC breakfast show, and previously revealed how she helped Michael - an up-and-coming actor - when he was struggling during the early stages of his career.

"Adulting is hard nowadays. It's very hard for kids. Job opportunities aren't what they were. The economy is driving this trend," she said.

"I know that Michael graduated college in May of 2020 and he had a writing job lined up which evaporated because the pandemic shut down the production and it just never came back."

On how she and Mark helped, she said: "So, you know, we gave him a grace period of an additional year to find other job opportunities because it's hard."

Michael's since found a lot of good fortune, and most recently it was revealed that he had landed himself a new role.

His IMDb page shows that he is going to be starring in a new drama series, titled Dissocia, and will be playing the role of Mr Derek Cross alongside Orange is the New Black actress Maria Dizzia.

