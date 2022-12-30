Kelly Ripa's jaw-dropping foyer in multi-million dollar home looks like a hotel Her hallway sets the scene for the rest of her house

If there's one thing A-listers do well, it's foyers. From Kris Kardashian's ultra-imposing entrance to her Calabasas home, to Catherine Zeta Jones' high-ceilinged hallway in New York, the celebrities certainly create the wow factor with their foyers.

SEE: GMA's Lara Spencer's luxury foyer in her Connecticut home has to be seen to be believed

Kelly Ripa is no exception, with the sensational entrance hall to her $27million NY townhouse. The Live with Kelly and Ryan host has given fans a look at the impressive foyer of her NY pad in several Instagram posts, and it seems to get more impressive every time.

WATCH: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' love story

Loading the player...

The TV star shared a rare glimpse inside the property during her New Year's Eve celebrations in 2021,

The mother-of-three posted a photo of a tasty looking platter of cheese and fruit on the dining room table, alongside the caption: "Scenes from a cheeseboard pre 2022," with the grand foyer in the background featuring a stylish side table decorated with flowers. A gold staircase added another opulent touch to the property.

The background of Kelly's photo shows her wow-worthy home

Kelly also gave fans a peek at her hallway during her 50th birthday celebrations in 2020.

At the time, the space was decked out with beautiful bouquets of flowers but her picture-perfect surroundings couldn't be ignored either.

Kelly Ripa's hallway looks like a five-star hotel

The white flowers were placed on a glass table beneath an enormous chandelier and her home would not have looked out of place in Architectural Digest.

The property is the main residence for Kelly and her husband, Mark Consuelos, who share three children, Joaquin, Lola, and Michael. The kids have all left home now, leaving their parents as empty nesters in the fabulous abode.

Kelly's hallway is seriously impressive

The impressive home is situated on the Upper East Side of Manhattan and is in close proximity to the studios where Kelly films her show.v

That's not to say they don't have other homes in their property portfolio, though. The family spent most of the COVID-19 lockdown at their Hamptons mansion and were able to visit their holiday home in the Caribbean as well.

Oh, and did we mention they are the proud owners of a house in Colorado too?

Subscribe to Hello Happiness, for your ultimate guide on how to be happier.