Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart's BTS moment caught on camera - see what happened

Harrison Ford and his wife of 12 years, Calista Flockhart, looked as in love as ever as they hit the red carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival on Thursday - but what happened behind the scenes?

The couple turned up for the debut screening of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny where Harrison, 80, doted upon his 59-year-old wife.

And a BST moment captured by stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, shows that he only has eyes for the Ally McBeal star. The photo posted on Instagram shows Calista getting dolled up for the event in a gorgeous Zuhair Murad, tulle gown.

WATCH: Stars turn out in Cannes for the debut of the last Indiana Jones movie

She looked radiant in the hotel room where Harrison was captured in the background giving her his seal of approval as he peaked through the doorway.

Fans noticed his facial expression and commented: "2nd pic is amazing- Harrison face," and, "Harrison’s look peering in the room is priceless," while a third added: "Get someone who looks at you the way Harrison is looking at Calista in that second pic!!"

Cannes Film Festival 2023: 11 films we can't wait to watch

MORE: Yellowstone: Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren wow in first trailer for spinoff 1923

They went on to wow on the red carpet where they were joined by director James Mangold and co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge alongside other members of the cast including Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, and Ethann Isidore.

The actor was also awarded with a surprise honorary Palme d'Or for his legendary career ahead of the screening and was seen moved to tears, thanking his wife and fans for their everlasting support.

Speaking earlier with Total Film magazine, Harrison stated that this would not only be his last turn as Indiana Jones, but also most likely Indy's final appearance in film.

MORE: Harrison Ford reveals marriage secrets as he opens up about relationship with wife Calista Flockhart

"This is the final film in the series, and this is the last time I'll play the character. I anticipate that it will be the last time that he appears in a film," he said.In a recent interview on Live! with Kelly and Ryan (now Live! with Kelly and Mark), Harrison was asked whether he would consider working on a project alongside his wife, to which he responded with a short: "Yeah," before adding: "We haven't seen something that came along when we were both free."

© Getty Images Harrison and Calista blew the crowds away in Cannes

The actor balances his life on the road or set with living on his 800-acre ranch in Jackson, Wyoming with Calista. The couple also share 21-year-old Liam, who the actress adopted before she met Harrison, and is currently a student at Amherst College in Amherst, Massachusetts.

Harrison is a father to five children. His oldest son is 56-year-old Ben, born of his first marriage to Mary Marquardt from 1964 to 1979.

© Getty Images Harrison adopted Calista's son Liam and he has four other children

His second son with Mary is Willard, 53.Harrison married screenwriter Melissa Mathison in 1983 and though they divorced in 2004, they shared two children as well, the eldest being son Malcolm.

32-year-old Georgia followed her father into the acting profession, having made a few appearances in small-budget projects like American Milkshake, I'm Being Me, and The Visitor.

See more photos from Cannes below.

© Getty Harrison and Calista Flockhart have been together since 2002

© Getty The couple got married eight years later in 2010 after Ford proposed on a family vacation the year before

© Getty Images They looked lovely on the red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival

© Getty Images The film is the last in the Indiana Jones franchise

© Getty Images Phoebe plays Ford's goddaughter in the film

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.